MINNEAPOLIS - It was a wild night of college hockey Saturday inside 3M Arena at Mariucci in a storied rivalry game that could not be scripted. After building a two-goal lead, the No. 1 Minnesota men's hockey team had to erase a two-goal deficit to No. 7 North Dakota forcing overtime, only to fall, 5-4. It was all Maroon and Gold for the first half of the game, scoring the first two goals of the contest, but a four-minute stretch haunted the nation's top team in a combined, seven-goal second period. The Fighting Hawks scored four times, including three on the power play, for a 4-2 lead before the home side fought back to pull even down the stretch. Goals from freshmen Connor Kurth and Jimmy Snuggerud helped the Golden Gophers force the extra session for the second-consecutive night.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO