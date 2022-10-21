ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Landfair Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. Landfair registered 5.79 points, 4.86 kills, 1.57 blocks and 0.86 digs per set last week in pacing Minnesota to wins over Iowa and No. 12 Purdue. She collected 21 kills in the Golden Gophers' four-set win over Purdue on Oct. 22 and added 13 kills (on .324 hitting) and a career-high eight blocks in an Oct. 19 sweep of Iowa.
Big Ten Soccer Tournament Bracket Released

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota soccer team will face the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, as announced by the conference office on Sunday evening. Minnesota picks up the eight-seed and will travel to East Lansing to compete against the...
No. 1 Gophers Fall in Intense, OT Battle Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS - It was a wild night of college hockey Saturday inside 3M Arena at Mariucci in a storied rivalry game that could not be scripted. After building a two-goal lead, the No. 1 Minnesota men's hockey team had to erase a two-goal deficit to No. 7 North Dakota forcing overtime, only to fall, 5-4. It was all Maroon and Gold for the first half of the game, scoring the first two goals of the contest, but a four-minute stretch haunted the nation's top team in a combined, seven-goal second period. The Fighting Hawks scored four times, including three on the power play, for a 4-2 lead before the home side fought back to pull even down the stretch. Goals from freshmen Connor Kurth and Jimmy Snuggerud helped the Golden Gophers force the extra session for the second-consecutive night.
Zumwinkle’s Late Goal Lifts Gophers to Win

MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 2 Gopher Women's hockey team fell behind early but clawed their way back to earn a 2-1 victory over St. Cloud State on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena. Minnesota (6-0-0) fell behind for the first time this season after St. Cloud State (2-6-0) pounced on...
Gophers End Regular Season with Rocky's Run

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota cross country team saw both its men and women complete the 2022 cross country regular season at Rocky's Run Saturday morning at Les Bolstad Golf Course. The open 6K meet is held annually in memory of Gopher runner Rochelle "Rocky" Racette. The top five...
