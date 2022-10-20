Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
East Mills copes with student's death
(Malvern) -- Tragedy struck the East Mills School District over the weekend. Funeral services for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley of Emerson take place Wednesday morning at 10:30 at the Lakin Community Center in Malvern. Visitation takes place Tuesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at the Lakin Center. The East Mills High School senior was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Noyes Avenue near 290th Street southwest of Malvern Friday afternoon. East Mills Junior-Senior High School Principal Dale Scott says a Green Hills Area Education Agency crisis team joined the district's own counselors in helping the district's students cope with Haley's death.
redoakexpress.com
Ring in the holidays with the 27th Clarinda Sings Concert
The Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to announce the 27h Clarinda Sings Concert on Sunday, November 20th at 3:00 P.M. in the Clarinda High School Auditorium. This year’s annual Clarinda Foundation fundraising concert is directed by Linda Naven and Sharon McAlpin. The first half of the concert will showcase some familiar tunes including Chattanooga Choo Choo and Pennsylvania 6-5000 among many others. The final half of the concert will feature special Christmas music to help ring in the holiday season.
redoakexpress.com
EM still hoping to break ground on facilities upgrade project in 2022
The East Mills School District still hopes to break ground on its new $22 million facilities project this year despite initial bids coming in higher than expected. Since narrowly passing its bond referendum in September 2021 to renovate the current high school-middle school into a consolidated pre-kindergarten through 12th grade building in Malvern, East Mills has been busy designing and developing the substantial project. Omaha-based firm Alley Poyner Macchietto is the project architect, while Boyd Jones will serve as the construction manager and Piper Sandler will handle the bond financing.
UPDATE: East Mills releases statement to families following death of student
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl from Emerson Iowa. The crash happened on Friday afternoon in Mills County.
kmaland.com
Kennedy Haley, 17, Emerson, IA
Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kennedy Haley Memorial Fund has been established at...
kjan.com
Multiple crews battle field fires in western Iowa, Sunday afternoon
(Harrison and Montgomery Counties) – Multiple agencies battle field fires in western Iowa, Sunday afternoon. The flames were spread quickly by strong winds, and resulted in the voluntary evacuation of some residents, especially in Montgomery County, where a fire quickly went out of control and spread some three-to four miles before being brought under control at around 8:30-p.m.
Wildfires injure 2, destroy 3 homes in eastern Nebraska, western Iowa
Fires in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa injured two and destroyed three homes. First responders battled blazes across four counties with several communities being evacuated.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Burger in Nebraska
Burgers are a popular food choice among many Americans, and you can find them almost anywhere you travel to. This classic cuisine is popularly enjoyed with cheese, bacon, and other garnishes such as onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and various condiments. Wether you prefer to enjoy a hearty burger at a fine dining establishment with truffle sauce, wagyu beef, and a side salad, or pick up a quick burger and fries from your favorite fast food joint in town, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves this American delicacy better than the rest.
redoakexpress.com
Board approves bid from ITsavvy for upgrades
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has approved more changes to the county’s IT infrastructure. IT director Sonia Morrison spoke to the supervisors at the meeting Oct. 11. Morrison presented one quote to migrate the county from its current email tenant, a commercial Microsoft exchange, to a governmental IT tenant.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
KETV.com
Louisville schools: Health officials investigating unknown 'illness'
An unknown "illness" is impacting both students and staff at Louisville Public Schools, enough to make the district cancel classes until next week so they can deep-clean their facilities. "This was a situation in which we had...moved through our school district very quickly," said Andrew Farber, the LPS superintendent. Farber...
Sunday evening field fire in Montgomery and Mills Counties contained
A field fire on the border of Mills and Montgomery Counties in southwest Iowa led to a voluntary evacuation order on Sunday night.
WOWT
Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is warning others about the dangers of using vape products after suffering severe burns when one exploded. Jeanette Laughary was driving home from work in late August. As she was turning onto Blondo St., just a few miles from her home, she heard a strange noise in her car.
WOWT
Evacuations prompted by field fire near border of Iowa counties
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A field fire near the border of Mills and Montgomery counties prompted evacuations Sunday. Montgomery Emergency Management said that as of 7:25 p.m. Sunday, the fire was contained, but authorities still urged everyone to stay away from the evacuation zone as emergency crews were still at the scene.
KETV.com
'Wind-blown' fire damages two Omaha homes early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Strong winds blew flames from a fire on a deck toward two Omaha homes, causing significant damage to one of them early Monday morning. Omaha Fire Battalion Chief James Combs said crews were called to the scene near 79th and Vernon avenues around 1:25 a.m. He said the house where the fire started sustained roughly $100,000 in damage. The flames also damaged siding on the house next door.
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs accident kills 1
(Council Bluffs) -- One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Council Bluffs early Sunday morning. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. to the 50-mile marker of northbound Interstate 29 for reports of a vehicle on fire. Authorities say upon arrival from officers and fire personnel, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. After the flames were extinguished, the police department determined the vehicle appeared to have struck a sign pole on the side of the roadway and split apart causing a large debris field. Authorities say one deceased person was located inside the front half the vehicle. The accident remains under investigation and the identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Omaha woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An Omaha woman has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Sixty four year-old Denise Barraclough was driving a car that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Barraclough died at...
redoakexpress.com
RO Firefighters tackle early morning blaze Sunday
An early morning fire is under investigation by the Red Oak fire Department. On Oct. 23 at 1:58 a.m., the Red Oak Fire Department was dispatched to 907 E. Prospect St. for a reported house fire. Upon arrival, the entire front of the residence was on fire. Fire was extending...
Comments / 0