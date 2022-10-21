Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover could leave banks holding $13 billion in debt, making it the biggest stalled deal ever, report says
Musk's Twitter deal could leave banks holding $13 billion in debt, The Wall Street Journal reported. That would make it the biggest "hung" deal and mean lenders may sell the debt when markets rebound. Banks involved in the $44 billion takeover include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays. Elon...
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Researchers who reverse-engineered Starlink to work as a backup for GPS found a security flaw in the system — using a video of tennis star Rafael Nadal — that could be exploited in Ukraine
SpaceX's Starlink signals have been long seen as a possible alternative to GPS. In 2020, Elon Musk and SpaceX declined a US Army proposal to develop the tech for that purpose. Researchers have succeeded in reverse-engineering the signals, MIT Technology Review reported. After SpaceX declined to continue researching Starlink as...
New York’s struggle with the new Omicron variant BQ is trying to tell us something
A woman wearing a mask walks the Brooklyn Bridge in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 20, 2020 in New York City. What happens in New York doesn’t stay in New York—not during a pandemic, anyway. As scientists speculate what an autumn COVID wave might...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin gains, Polygon leads top 10 crypto; Hong Kong stocks plunge
Bitcoin rose in Monday evening trading in Asia in a mixed day across the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. Ether gained more than 2% and Polygon had a strong run up of more than 6%. XRP fell. Different picture for Hong Kong stocks, where the Hang Seng Index plunged to lows last seen 14 years ago in the financial crisis of 2008.
Meta Quest 3 is launching next year despite billions in losses
Mark Zuckerberg is going to run Meta into the ground if he has to in order to make the metaverse a reality. As reported by Engadget, Meta held its latest earnings call today and revealed that Reality Labs, the arm of the company responsible for the Meta Quest and the company’s ambitions in virtual and augmented reality, lost $3.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022. While that part of the company lost $10 billion in 2021, it appears it is on track to lose more than that this year as its losses have already crossed $9 billion so far. CFO Dave Whener even admitted that “We do anticipate that Reality Labs operating losses in 2023 will grow significantly year-over-year.”
Christmas TV ad boom goes cold over cost of living and Qatar concerns
Advertisers trim budgets amid jitters over World Cup host’s human rights record and appearing ‘tone-deaf’ to austerity
Kanye West escorted out after showing up to Sketchers' LA offices uninvited, company says
Kanye West had to be escorted out after showing up to one of the Los Angeles corporate offices of Skechers uninvited on Wednesday, the company said.
Stocks end mixed on Wall Street amid weak tech earnings
Stock ended mixed on Wall Street as investors weighed the latest batch of earnings reports, including weak results from several heavyweight technology companies
forkast.news
Reddit NFT trading volume hits all-time daily high as avatars sell out
Reddit non-fungible token (NFT) avatar trade volumes hit an all-time high on Oct. 25, with sales exceeding US$2.5 million in the past 24 hours, according to data from Dune Analytics. Fast facts. Overall sales for Reddit avatars stand at US$6.1 million, with sales in the past 24 hours accounting for...
forkast.news
Is crypto dead? No, but doomsayers may profit from your panic
The cryptocurrency industry has certainly experienced a tough year so far, exemplified by Bitcoin losing more than half its value since the start of 2022. But cyclical volatility is nothing new to crypto nor a reason for investors to panic. Looking at recent price history, many people say we’re at...
forkast.news
‘Chinese Netflix’ iQIYI taps smart contract ERC-3475 to resolve copyright disputes
IQIYI, one of China’s largest online video platforms with over 100 million subscribers, is tapping Ethereum smart contract standard ERC-3475 to solve copyright-related issues, according to a press release on Sunday from the standard’s inventor, decentralized bond protocol DeBond. Fast facts. iQIYI will use smart contracts built under...
Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free
Netflix is changing its policy on password sharing – and will start charging people to share accounts. Currently, a Netflix account holder can add up to five profiles to their account. Those profiles will become sub-accounts that cost money starting in early 2023. Netflix will now only allow one "home" per account, and additional homes will need to pay extra to use the same account, the company announced this week. You can still use the Netflix account while outside of your physical home – on your tablet, laptop or phone – but it will technically be one account, which you can add...
Comments / 0