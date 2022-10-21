Mark Zuckerberg is going to run Meta into the ground if he has to in order to make the metaverse a reality. As reported by Engadget, Meta held its latest earnings call today and revealed that Reality Labs, the arm of the company responsible for the Meta Quest and the company’s ambitions in virtual and augmented reality, lost $3.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022. While that part of the company lost $10 billion in 2021, it appears it is on track to lose more than that this year as its losses have already crossed $9 billion so far. CFO Dave Whener even admitted that “We do anticipate that Reality Labs operating losses in 2023 will grow significantly year-over-year.”

