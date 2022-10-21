Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On New WWE Leadership
When asked about the difference between the current AEW and WWE locker rooms in light of recent drama swirling around Tony Khan's roster, Konnan, who has worked for both promotions (though at wildly different periods in history) didn't mince words. On the latest episode of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast,...
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Comments On Possibly Signing With AEW
Taya Valkyrie is taking the wrestling world by storm right now, with appearances in many notable companies. Over the course of the last six months, Valkyrie has been competing in the likes of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Major League Wrestling (MLW), IMPACT Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA — capturing championship gold in the latter three promotions. Most recently, she defeated Kamille to retain the AAA Reina De Reinas title. One major company has eluded her though: AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Reveals His AEW Asking Price
With an impressive body of work over the years competing for WWE and Impact, Kurt Angle rode his Olympic gold medal into a legendary professional wrestling career, culminating in being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Therefore, it should come as very little surprise that AEW expressed interest in bringing Kurt Angle to the company upon his WWE retirement in 2019. Even past that point, Tony Khan has offered non-wrestling appearances to Angle that have similarly been turned down.
ringsidenews.com
Cathy Kelley Had Talks With AEW Before WWE Return
Cathy Kelley’s return to WWE came as part of a greater announce team shift. Jimmy Smith was taken off the air, and he departed from the company. Needless to say, this is a big change for the WWE Universe. This big pick-up of Kelley was almost Tony Khan’s.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall of Famer Details Fighting For His Life In 2022
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed their harrowing battle with COVID and how they really “fought” for their life over the last several months. ‘Cowboy’ Bill Watts is a legendary name in the world of pro wrestling with a career that saw him share the ring with the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Gorilla Monsoon, and Lout Thesz. Watts held numerous championships over his illustrious career, including WWWF tag team gold with Monsoon way back in 1965.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE And AEW Wrestlers Join IMPACT Wrestling (Spoiler)
Violent By Design is about to become even more dominant in IMPACT Wrestling. The Violent By Design faction was launched in late 2020 when Eric Young and Joe Doering joined forces, and since then, VBD has dominated the landscape of IMPACT Wrestling, also working alongside talents such as Rhino and Deaner – the former no longer being involved.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Reportedly Signed Ex-WWE Star To Deal
On the back of Willow Nightingale signing with AEW, it appears a former WWE star has done the same despite not getting the all-important ‘All Elite’ graphic. All Elite Wrestling seems never to be far away from adding new faces to its roster and since the formation of the company in early 2019 these announcements have always come with the ‘All Elite’ graphic announcing their arrival.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Talent Calls Out Recent ‘BS’ Report On Backstage Issues
One AEW competitor is not happy with a recent report on the backstage goings on in the company as relate to AEW Women’s Champion, Thunder Rosa. Thunder Rosa has been out of action since having to pull out of a scheduled AEW Women’s Title defence against Toni Storm at All Out in September. In her absence Storm won a four-way match to crown an Interim AEW Women’s Champion and according to some, questioned the validity of Rosa’s injury at the post-show media scrum.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Feared André The Giant
Hulk Hogan was allegedly scared of André the Giant. According to former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini, Hulk Hogan in the past had huge worries revolving around his safety with André the Giant also being in World Wrestling Entertainment’s locker room. At WrestleMania 3 in 1987, Hulk Hogan...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/24/22)
WWE invades the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley in a non-title match. – Austin...
NJPW President Takami Ohbari Comments On Karl Anderson Being Double Booked By NJPW And WWE
NJPW President Takami Ohbari excepts wrestlers to honor commitments. NJPW President Takami Ohbari took to social media to say, "We are doing all we can to ensure every signed match in Osaka on November 5 happens as promised. We expect all wrestlers, especially champions, to honor their advertised commitments." Ohbari's...
Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson Announced For 10/24 WWE Raw
Former Bullet Club stablemates will collide on the October 24 episode of WWE Raw. WWE has announced that Finn Balor will face Karl Anderson in a singles match on Monday night. In recent weeks, Balor and Anderson have been engaged in a feud between their respective factions, the Judgment Day and The O.C. The two groups will collide in a six-man tag team bout at WWE Crown Jewel, and Monday's match will offer both men the chance to gain some momentum ahead of the looming clash.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Praises William Regal For Helping AEW Roster
The legendary Jim Ross is singing the praises of another fellow legend, William Regal. A lot of people have praised the AEW promo that was done between MJF and William Regal, and this includes Jim Ross, branding it as “absolute money.” However, J.R. is also praising William Regal overall.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Calls Cody Rhodes “Entitled” Early In WWE Career
An ex-WWE Superstar believed that Cody Rhodes was “entitled” earlier in his career in World Wrestling Entertainment. When the two first met, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree said he felt like Rhodes was “entitled.”. Cody Rhodes played a key role on WWE’s Monday Night Raw brand in...
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: AEW Rampage 10/21/22 Review
This week’s AEW Rampage featured The Acclaimed defending the Tag Team Titles while Orange Cassidy put the All-Atlantic Title on the line as well. From now on, I’m going to go summary style for the Rampage reviews like I do my WWE NXT review. The show gets the least response out of anything I write and frankly it gets tiresome writing play-by-play. I’ll probably go play-by-play for the main event.
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Provides Update On Simone Johnson’s Debut
Shawn Michaels has given a timeline on when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, could make her official debut in WWE NXT. On Friday during a NXT Halloween Havoc media call, a day before the WWE Premium Live Event, Shawn Michaels spoke to the press. Eventually, the Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone would shoot a question to Michaels, asking him about when could see Ava Raine, who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (real name Simone Johnson.) Not just that, but the “Heartbreak Kid” was also asked about when we could see Valorie Loureda, an ex-Bellator fighter, on NXT TV. In response, Michaels gave a thrilling ETA.
tjrwrestling.net
Val Venis Names Former WWE Superstar That Was Bullied
Val Venis has shed some light on a former WWE Superstar who was bullied during their time in the company. A former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Val Venis recently spoke out about who he felt was the most bullied wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment while he was in the promotion. In...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Opens Up About His WWE Dark Match With Owen Hart
During a live event of Inside the Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed Owen Hart and gave his opinions on the topic. Angle and Hart worked a dark match in the days leading up to Owen’s death. On May 10, 1999, just 12 days before Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999, there was a match that was not televised prior to the taping of a television show.
