Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
Bret Hart “Surprised” WWE Released Current AEW Stars
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has called into question WWE’s decision to release two stars that are currently making major waves in AEW. 2022 has without a doubt been the year of FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been on a tear as a team, holding onto the AAA Tag Team Title for well over a year and adding the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship to their impressive haul of titles.
WWE Hall of Famer Details Fighting For His Life In 2022
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed their harrowing battle with COVID and how they really “fought” for their life over the last several months. ‘Cowboy’ Bill Watts is a legendary name in the world of pro wrestling with a career that saw him share the ring with the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Gorilla Monsoon, and Lout Thesz. Watts held numerous championships over his illustrious career, including WWWF tag team gold with Monsoon way back in 1965.
Former WWE And AEW Wrestlers Join IMPACT Wrestling (Spoiler)
Violent By Design is about to become even more dominant in IMPACT Wrestling. The Violent By Design faction was launched in late 2020 when Eric Young and Joe Doering joined forces, and since then, VBD has dominated the landscape of IMPACT Wrestling, also working alongside talents such as Rhino and Deaner – the former no longer being involved.
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
AEW Reportedly Signed Ex-WWE Star To Deal
On the back of Willow Nightingale signing with AEW, it appears a former WWE star has done the same despite not getting the all-important ‘All Elite’ graphic. All Elite Wrestling seems never to be far away from adding new faces to its roster and since the formation of the company in early 2019 these announcements have always come with the ‘All Elite’ graphic announcing their arrival.
Former WWE Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Feared André The Giant
Hulk Hogan was allegedly scared of André the Giant. According to former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini, Hulk Hogan in the past had huge worries revolving around his safety with André the Giant also being in World Wrestling Entertainment’s locker room. At WrestleMania 3 in 1987, Hulk Hogan...
Former WWE Superstar Calls Cody Rhodes “Entitled” Early In WWE Career
An ex-WWE Superstar believed that Cody Rhodes was “entitled” earlier in his career in World Wrestling Entertainment. When the two first met, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree said he felt like Rhodes was “entitled.”. Cody Rhodes played a key role on WWE’s Monday Night Raw brand in...
Jim Ross Praises William Regal For Helping AEW Roster
The legendary Jim Ross is singing the praises of another fellow legend, William Regal. A lot of people have praised the AEW promo that was done between MJF and William Regal, and this includes Jim Ross, branding it as “absolute money.” However, J.R. is also praising William Regal overall.
NXT Star Grateful Shawn Michaels Gave Him A Second Chance
One of the stars of NXT has discussed how grateful he is that Shawn Michaels has given him a second chance that is allowing him to “change the trajectory” of his career. Over the past few months, several WWE superstars have moved between the main roster and NXT. On the October 18th edition, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, and The Good Brothers all made appearances on the developmental brand.
Val Venis Names Former WWE Superstar That Was Bullied
Val Venis has shed some light on a former WWE Superstar who was bullied during their time in the company. A former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Val Venis recently spoke out about who he felt was the most bullied wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment while he was in the promotion. In...
AEW Talent Calls Out Recent ‘BS’ Report On Backstage Issues
One AEW competitor is not happy with a recent report on the backstage goings on in the company as relate to AEW Women’s Champion, Thunder Rosa. Thunder Rosa has been out of action since having to pull out of a scheduled AEW Women’s Title defence against Toni Storm at All Out in September. In her absence Storm won a four-way match to crown an Interim AEW Women’s Champion and according to some, questioned the validity of Rosa’s injury at the post-show media scrum.
Shawn Michaels Provides Update On Simone Johnson’s Debut
Shawn Michaels has given a timeline on when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, could make her official debut in WWE NXT. On Friday during a NXT Halloween Havoc media call, a day before the WWE Premium Live Event, Shawn Michaels spoke to the press. Eventually, the Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone would shoot a question to Michaels, asking him about when could see Ava Raine, who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (real name Simone Johnson.) Not just that, but the “Heartbreak Kid” was also asked about when we could see Valorie Loureda, an ex-Bellator fighter, on NXT TV. In response, Michaels gave a thrilling ETA.
New Member of NXT’s Schism Group To Be Unveiled
NXT’s Schism faction is about to have a fourth member. And it appears that the mask is finally coming off. During Saturday’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event, Schism leader Joe Gacy declared that the masked individual in the red hoodie will be taking off their mask on the upcoming episode of NXT on Tuesday.
Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
Ronda Rousey Blasted As A “Mark” By Jim Cornette
SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has been called a “mark” by Jim Cornette for her pitch to use thumbtacks at Extreme Rules. At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Title in an anything goes Extreme Rules match. Plenty of weapons were utilised in the bout but the ending of the match saw Rousey trap her opponent’s head between her thigh, her shin, and a chunk of broken table, forcing Morgan to pass out with the referee calling for the bell and declaring Rousey the winner.
Shawn Michaels Praises Wes Lee, Shares Post-Match Hug (Video)
“The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels is certainly a fan of Wes Lee. On Saturday Night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event, the shows started out with instant excitement in the form of a NXT North American Championship ladder match, and it would be Wes Lee walking away with the belt.
Jim Ross Praises MJF-Regal AEW Dynamite Promo: “Absolute Money”
Legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross is among the many people praising a recent MJF-William Regal promo segment with JR labeling it as “absolute money.”. William Regal was set to be interviewed Tony Schiavone on the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite, but before Regal could really get into it, there was an interruption from Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka MJF.
The John Report: AEW Rampage 10/21/22 Review
This week’s AEW Rampage featured The Acclaimed defending the Tag Team Titles while Orange Cassidy put the All-Atlantic Title on the line as well. From now on, I’m going to go summary style for the Rampage reviews like I do my WWE NXT review. The show gets the least response out of anything I write and frankly it gets tiresome writing play-by-play. I’ll probably go play-by-play for the main event.
Shawn Michaels: “Halloween Havoc Kicked Off NXT’s Rebirth”
The man behind WWE’s NXT product is calling the recent Halloween Havoc part of the brand’s rebirth. Halloween Havoc took place on October 22nd with plenty of stipulation matches taking place. The spectacular five-man Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title was won by Wes Lee, Roxanne Perez beat her rival Cora Jade in a Weapons Wild Match, Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller in a Casket Match, Julius Creed dominated Damon Kemp to win an ambulance, Mandy Rose continued her year-long run as the NXT Women’s Champion and Bron Breakker retained the NXT Title in a scintillating triple threat main event.
