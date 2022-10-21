ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

A Rare Waterfront Home with Spectacular Panoramic Views Seeks $8.8 Million in Riviera Beach, Florida

1030 Coral Way Home in Riviera Beach, Florida for Sale. 1030 Coral Way, Riviera Beach, Florida is a rare waterfront home boasts 230 feet of water frontage with spectacular panoramic views near restaurants, shopping and ocean. This home in Riviera Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1030 Coral Way, please contact William Gould (Phone: 561-379-3141) at Exclusive Real Estate Group for full support and perfect service.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on cookies, bagels and cinnamon rolls force Delray Beach shop to shut last week

Flies contaminated bagels and sweet treats at a Delray Beach eatery, making it the only restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach counties to be ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
fb101.com

Five Must-Try Restaurants on Florida’s Treasure Coast

District Table & Bar – District Table’s open kitchen serves seasonal, New American fare with a Southern drawl. Enjoy a Wahoo Ceviche served on top of an aji amarillo and pumpkin puree; Pork Schnitzel with pomme puree, pickled apple, and sauerkraut; and Buttermilk Pie topped with preserved fig and almond granola.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Missing woman from Boca Raton found safe

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Saveria Ann Veltri has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a woman who drove away from her home and has yet to return. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 87-year-old Saveria Ann Veltri was last seen on October 22 when she drove away from her residence in unincorporated Boca Raton around 6 p.m.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space

The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews put out fire at Coral Springs quadplex; 6 displaced

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in Coral Springs has forced several families out of their homes. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a quadplex in the area of Northwest 40th Street and 88th Avenue, Saturday morning. Crews were able to put...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy