WLKY.com
Louisville native Jacob Abel to compete in Indy Lights again next season
Louisville native Jacob Abel will race full-time in Indy Lights for the second straight season. The Trinity High School graduate will drive the No. 51 Abel Motorsports entry once again. Abel had five top-five finishes during his rookie Indy Lights season in 2022. “I’m really excited to be back with...
WLKY.com
UK's Coach Stoops previews this weekend's match against Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Coming off a bye week, head coach Mark Stoops can see a lot of good has come from his University of Kentucky football team at just past the half-way point of the season. This is including but is not limited to a quality road win at...
WLKY.com
Cards win over Panthers at home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Cards win over Pitt Panthers at home. The Cards rallied in the fourth quarter to take the lead when Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham connected with Josh Lifson for a 9-yard touchdown. Louisville kicker James Turner made a big 48-yard field goal to give the Cards...
WLKY.com
Louisville men's basketball team holds red-white scrimmage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men's basketball program held its annual red-white scrimmage inside the KFC Yum! Center Sunday afternoon. The Red team beat the White team 68-51. Click on the video above to hear from the Cardinals.
WLKY.com
Bellarmine sprint football gets back on winning track
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After suffering its first loss of the regular season last weekend, the Bellarmine sprint football team got back on the winning track this weekend. The Knights (4-1) beat Midway 49-31 on Saturday afternoon. It was the Knights' second victory over Midway this season. They beat the...
WLKY.com
Hundreds of southern Indiana students skip class to network at 'Options Day'
Ind. — About 1,400 southern Indiana students ditched the classroom Monday morning to learn about different job opportunities in the region. Prosser Career Education Center in New Albany held a business fair for students. More than 70 different businesses flooded the education center's parking lot, and its learning...
WLKY.com
This haunted attraction in Taylorsville is one of the longest in Kentucky
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A family-owned haunted attraction in Taylorsville has four thrilling adventures in one. Taylorsville Terror is on Bloomfield Road. It's about a 45-minute drive from downtown Louisville. The haunted attractions include Taylorsville Terror 1984, which is an '80s-themed haunted barn, Chuckles Fun House, which is a new...
WLKY.com
Ben Rhodes one of four drivers with chance at NASCAR Truck Series championship
Louisville native Ben Rhodes will have a chance to defend his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title when he competes at the season finale in less than two weeks at Phoenix Raceway. Rhodes, the 2021 series champion, clinched a spot in this year's Championship 4 after finishing in sixth place...
WLKY.com
Students, staff at Bellarmine University decorate dorms for indoor family trick-or-treating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Bellarmine University will be getting into the Halloween spirit Monday night as their dormitories become avenues for trick or treating. Bellarmine is hosting its 20th annual "Hall O' Treats" from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 24. This is the first time since...
WLKY.com
Cyclouvia returns to Louisville encouraging people to get out and move
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pedestrians took over Bardstown Road Sunday afternoon for the return of Cyclouvia. The event replaces cars on the busy corridor with walkers and bikers. The course closed traffic from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard. Cyclouvia started in 2012 as a way to encourage people to get...
WLKY.com
Several cattle were caught in Cherokee Park, police still searching for one
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a cow on the loose in Louisville, and people are warned if spotted not to approach it. On Friday, nearly a dozen cattle ended up in Cherokee Park after a crash involving a cattle truck. Seven were found quickly. "Everybody that was...
WLKY.com
OVEC opens $1.8M Head Start childcare facility in PRP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Pleasure Ridge Park is getting much-needed assistance when it comes to child care. The Pleasure Ridge Park Head Start & Early Head Start facility opened on Monday to 48 new students, 6 weeks to 4 years old. The $1.8 million facility can host over 60 children at a time, and is the largest in Jefferson County.
WLKY.com
1 cow still missing days after herd got loose at Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is down to one free-roaming cow. Cherokee Park saw quite a commotion on Friday as around 11 cattle were found running loose in the area. At last report, the Louisville Metro Police Department said all but one of them had been rustled up and detained.
WLKY.com
Orionid meteor shower: Why this week could be great for viewing around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The famous Halley’s Comet brings Earth an annual light show each fall season called the Orionid meteor shower. Space debris and dust from the comet's trail is what causes each shooting star. The Orionids get their name from where they come from. The meteors radiate...
WLKY.com
Hot Brown Showdown celebrates iconic sandwich at Waterfront Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park played host to the ultimate cook-off Sunday afternoon. Restaurants and caterers competed for the first-ever Hot Brown Showdown. People got the chance to taste different versions of the iconic sandwich and vote on their favorites. All proceeds from the event will go right back...
WLKY.com
Waterfront Park breaks ground on 22-acre expansion into West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park will soon be a short walk or bike ride away from families in West Louisville. State and city leaders broke ground Monday on phase four of the Waterfront Park expansion project. The park will expand by 22 acres from 10th to 14th streets, bringing...
WLKY.com
Thrill seekers went 'Over the Edge' of the Hyatt Regency Hotel downtown for Down syndrome
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thrill seekers got their adrenaline fix while also helping some great causes. Saturday, seventy brave souls went 'Over the Edge' and rappelled 18 stories down the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Louisville. The event helps raise money for the Down syndrome of Louisville and 'Critically Loved.'
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Warm, dry start for Louisville area with much-needed rainfall possible later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The unseasonably warm weather from this past weekend will continue into early this week. Temperatures are once again expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s on Monday, and there’s a small chance the record high breaks. The old record high in Louisville is 82 degrees, set back in 2010. Monday’s forecast in Louisville is for partly cloudy skies and highs around 80 degrees.
WLKY.com
Gilda's Club Kentuckiana holding annual 'Noogiefest' in person again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gilda's Club Kentuckiana is returning to a full-person event for its annual Noogiefest this year. The association, founded in honor of late comedian Gilda Radner, helps those affected by cancer. The event is this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free...
WLKY.com
Proposed resolution to use ARP funds to address impacts of redlining in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Metro Councilwoman Keshia Dorsey, the reports about the damaging effects of redlining have already been done, now it's time to act. “This isn't a report, we aren't forming a coalition or committee to study black homeownership or to study marginalized homeownership,” Dorsey said. “Anyone who doesn't think the practice of redlining is real and still exists is completely naive and ignoring the facts.”
