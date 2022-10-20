ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Washington, KY

Louisville native Jacob Abel to compete in Indy Lights again next season

Louisville native Jacob Abel will race full-time in Indy Lights for the second straight season. The Trinity High School graduate will drive the No. 51 Abel Motorsports entry once again. Abel had five top-five finishes during his rookie Indy Lights season in 2022. “I’m really excited to be back with...
Cards win over Panthers at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Cards win over Pitt Panthers at home. The Cards rallied in the fourth quarter to take the lead when Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham connected with Josh Lifson for a 9-yard touchdown. Louisville kicker James Turner made a big 48-yard field goal to give the Cards...
Bellarmine sprint football gets back on winning track

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After suffering its first loss of the regular season last weekend, the Bellarmine sprint football team got back on the winning track this weekend. The Knights (4-1) beat Midway 49-31 on Saturday afternoon. It was the Knights' second victory over Midway this season. They beat the...
This haunted attraction in Taylorsville is one of the longest in Kentucky

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A family-owned haunted attraction in Taylorsville has four thrilling adventures in one. Taylorsville Terror is on Bloomfield Road. It's about a 45-minute drive from downtown Louisville. The haunted attractions include Taylorsville Terror 1984, which is an '80s-themed haunted barn, Chuckles Fun House, which is a new...
OVEC opens $1.8M Head Start childcare facility in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Pleasure Ridge Park is getting much-needed assistance when it comes to child care. The Pleasure Ridge Park Head Start & Early Head Start facility opened on Monday to 48 new students, 6 weeks to 4 years old. The $1.8 million facility can host over 60 children at a time, and is the largest in Jefferson County.
1 cow still missing days after herd got loose at Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is down to one free-roaming cow. Cherokee Park saw quite a commotion on Friday as around 11 cattle were found running loose in the area. At last report, the Louisville Metro Police Department said all but one of them had been rustled up and detained.
Hot Brown Showdown celebrates iconic sandwich at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park played host to the ultimate cook-off Sunday afternoon. Restaurants and caterers competed for the first-ever Hot Brown Showdown. People got the chance to taste different versions of the iconic sandwich and vote on their favorites. All proceeds from the event will go right back...
Weekly weather planner: Warm, dry start for Louisville area with much-needed rainfall possible later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The unseasonably warm weather from this past weekend will continue into early this week. Temperatures are once again expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s on Monday, and there’s a small chance the record high breaks. The old record high in Louisville is 82 degrees, set back in 2010. Monday’s forecast in Louisville is for partly cloudy skies and highs around 80 degrees.
Proposed resolution to use ARP funds to address impacts of redlining in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Metro Councilwoman Keshia Dorsey, the reports about the damaging effects of redlining have already been done, now it's time to act. “This isn't a report, we aren't forming a coalition or committee to study black homeownership or to study marginalized homeownership,” Dorsey said. “Anyone who doesn't think the practice of redlining is real and still exists is completely naive and ignoring the facts.”
