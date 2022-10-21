Read full article on original website
Bessler Ties Program Record With Her 13th OVC Setter of the Week Honor
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State senior setter Bridget Bessler has once again been honored as the Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Week. With Bessler's latest accolade, she has tied former teammate Olivia Lohmeier for the most individual OVC weekly honors in program history with 13. Her award marks the 154th all-time weekly honor from the OVC for the program and fifth this year.
Men's Golf Travels to the Sunshine State for Final Fall Event
MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Looking to finish their fall slate on a high note, Morehead State men's golf travels to the Sunshine State for the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate. The Eagles will look to improve on their last outing, where the team fashioned rounds of 310-300-306—916. Sophomore Nolan...
Rifle Tops North Georgia at Home Saturday
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State Rifle topped visiting North Georgia on Saturday as the Eagles tied for the program's second-best Air Rifle score in history. MSU scored a 4,658, including a 2,363 Air score, to best the Nighthawks who scored 4,636. In Air Rifle, Grace Weber led all shooters with...
