MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State senior setter Bridget Bessler has once again been honored as the Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Week. With Bessler's latest accolade, she has tied former teammate Olivia Lohmeier for the most individual OVC weekly honors in program history with 13. Her award marks the 154th all-time weekly honor from the OVC for the program and fifth this year.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO