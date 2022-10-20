ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Bruins could be looking at a right-handed defenseman and not Jakob Chychrun. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Called around to see if the Boston Bruins could have some interest in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun if the price was right.
BOSTON, MA
Wild make big changes to line combinations, defensive pairs

All four lines and three defensive pairs will look a lot different when the Minnesota Wild play Tuesday night in Canada against the Montreal Canadiens. Head coach Dean Evason said Monday that the lines that worked well last season aren't working now, so he's experimenting with new looks. Here are...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks

Is there a scenario where the Rangers don’t really need someone like Patrick Kane?. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: 10 months ago brought up the idea of the New York Rangers trading for Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane to get two playoff runs with him. Kane has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

