Vermonter allegedly fires rifle during fight
A 21-year-old Wells, Vermont man was arrested after an incident in Wells on Friday.
informnny.com
State Police searching for Massachusetts man
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are engaged in a search for a missing kayaker around Canadarago Lake just south of Richfield Springs. Troopers were called to the lake early Saturday afternoon when a kayak and other items were found unoccupied. Frederick Mayock, 47 years old,...
NYSP: Hit-and-run ends in DWI for Rensselaer man
After allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash on State Route 20 in Nassau, Raymond F. Ingoldsby II, 40, of Rensselaer, was nabbed by State Troopers on Wednesday afternoon
WCVB
Massachusetts man among 2 killed in Keene, New Hampshire plane crash
KEENE, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was among two men killed last week in a plane crash in Keene, New Hampshire, officials said Monday. Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts; and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont, died when the plane crashed shortly after departure from the Dillant-Hopkins Airport Friday evening.
Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash
The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on Business Route 4, east of the intersection of Simons Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m. Police identified one driver as Danielle Bidgood, 34, of Rutland City, and the other as Eugene Ashline, 58, of...
Queensbury man accused of crashing into ambulance
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a Queensbury man crashed into an ambulance—which was taking someone to the hospital—on Sunday night.
20 vehicles caught fire on Van Duesenvill Road in Great Barrington
Great Barrington Fire Department was called to VanDuesenville Road for a report of a possible fuel tank fire on Friday.
Man in Hudson dies unloading dumpster
A man in Hudson was killed while unloading a dumpster. The victim's name has not yet been released.
New Hampshire crash: Man fatally struck by car after collision with bear
A 20-year-old man who had gotten out of a car after it hit a bear was then fatally struck by another vehicle in New Hampshire on Thursday, according to police. The series of unfortunate events began when the car the man was riding passenger in, a 2002 Ford Focus, collided with a bear that was crossing Route 12 in Charlestown. The collision caused significant damage to the vehicle, which became disabled in the northbound lane of the highway, authorities said.
Troy Record
State Police arrest two following North Greenbush crash
NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — On Oct. 9, New York State Police of Schodack arrested Jordan L. McCullen, 31, of Troy. McCullen was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while impaired by drugs, and multiple traffic infractions. Rashun D. Spratt, 34, of Cohoes, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
franklincountynow.com
Tractor Fire In Colrain
(Colrain, MA) On Saturday afternoon, Colrain Fire crews responded to a fully involved tractor fire on Adamsville Road. Environment conditions made a brush fire possible, but a firefighter who lives nearby was able to quickly respond to the scene. They implemented a fire extinguisher and used a house rake to establish a perimeter around the growing brush fire. Then, units arrived on scene to assist with extinguishing the fire before it could grow further.
Gloversville man facing 9 charges after traffic stop
A Gloversville man is facing nine separate charges after a traffic stop ballooned into much more Saturday evening.
Police nab 5 after Kingsbury firearm robbery
The Washington County Sheriff's Office has revealed four suspects who allegedly burglarized Calamity Jane's Firearms on Friday.
WCAX
NH man killed in 2 car crash involving bear
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire say a man died in a crash involving two cars and a bear. It happened Thursday night on Route 12 in Charlestown. Police say a car hit a bear crossing the road. When the passengers got out to inspect the damage, their car was rear-ended by another car.
Lenox police looking for help identifying person
The Lenox Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a person that was part of an incident on Saturday.
WRGB
Four arrested, including credit union employee in ID theft ring, say police
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Bethlehem police say they have arrested 4 people, one an employee of a credit union as part of what they are calling an identity theft ring. According to investigators, the suspects are accused of using fake documents to open loans and steal money at various SEFCU branches.
Over 200 gravestones overturned at Bennington cemetery
Bennington Town officials said Monday that over 200 gravestones were overturned at the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street over the weekend.
Bridge in Scotia to close until 2024
The Village of Scotia has been ordered by the New York State Department of Transportation to close the road over the Sunnyside Road bridge due to its unsafe conditions.
WNYT
Plane crashes into apartment building
Breaking news Saturday morning out of southern New Hampshire. An unknown number of people on board a plane have been killed when it crashed into an apartment building. The crash happened in Keene, near the Vermont state line. Police say no one in the building was injured. The Federal Aviation...
