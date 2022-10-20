ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pownal, VT

informnny.com

State Police searching for Massachusetts man

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are engaged in a search for a missing kayaker around Canadarago Lake just south of Richfield Springs. Troopers were called to the lake early Saturday afternoon when a kayak and other items were found unoccupied. Frederick Mayock, 47 years old,...
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
WCVB

Massachusetts man among 2 killed in Keene, New Hampshire plane crash

KEENE, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was among two men killed last week in a plane crash in Keene, New Hampshire, officials said Monday. Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts; and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont, died when the plane crashed shortly after departure from the Dillant-Hopkins Airport Friday evening.
KEENE, NH
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on Business Route 4, east of the intersection of Simons Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m. Police identified one driver as Danielle Bidgood, 34, of Rutland City, and the other as Eugene Ashline, 58, of...
RUTLAND, VT
MassLive.com

New Hampshire crash: Man fatally struck by car after collision with bear

A 20-year-old man who had gotten out of a car after it hit a bear was then fatally struck by another vehicle in New Hampshire on Thursday, according to police. The series of unfortunate events began when the car the man was riding passenger in, a 2002 Ford Focus, collided with a bear that was crossing Route 12 in Charlestown. The collision caused significant damage to the vehicle, which became disabled in the northbound lane of the highway, authorities said.
CHARLESTOWN, NH
Troy Record

State Police arrest two following North Greenbush crash

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — On Oct. 9, New York State Police of Schodack arrested Jordan L. McCullen, 31, of Troy. McCullen was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while impaired by drugs, and multiple traffic infractions. Rashun D. Spratt, 34, of Cohoes, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
franklincountynow.com

Tractor Fire In Colrain

(Colrain, MA) On Saturday afternoon, Colrain Fire crews responded to a fully involved tractor fire on Adamsville Road. Environment conditions made a brush fire possible, but a firefighter who lives nearby was able to quickly respond to the scene. They implemented a fire extinguisher and used a house rake to establish a perimeter around the growing brush fire. Then, units arrived on scene to assist with extinguishing the fire before it could grow further.
COLRAIN, MA
WCAX

WNYT

