A 20-year-old man who had gotten out of a car after it hit a bear was then fatally struck by another vehicle in New Hampshire on Thursday, according to police. The series of unfortunate events began when the car the man was riding passenger in, a 2002 Ford Focus, collided with a bear that was crossing Route 12 in Charlestown. The collision caused significant damage to the vehicle, which became disabled in the northbound lane of the highway, authorities said.

CHARLESTOWN, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO