ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, VT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speed, DLS in Barton

BARTON — A 25-year-old man from Highgate was charged following an incident in Barton earlier this month. Police say they observed a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed north on Barton Orleans Road. The radar confirmed the vehicle was traveling 73 miles-per-hour, moving from a 30...
BARTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Debris in road causes single-vehicle rollover crash on I-89 in Richmond

RICHMOND — A 27-year-old man from Burlington was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Richmond on Thursday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 10:20 a.m. According to the report, Michael Titcomb hit a large piece of metal debris in the road causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest upside down.
RICHMOND, VT
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Reed Messner Of Colchester, VT for DUI

On Sunday, Vermont State Police arrested Reed Messner, 27, of Colchester, VT for DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal. Around 1:52 a.m. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North, at mile marker 90 in the town of Winooski after observing several lane violations. While Troopers...
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Wanted man busted with drugs, stealing catalytic converters in Norwich

NORWICH — A 44-year-old man from Hartford was cited following an incident in Norwich yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of suspicious activity in progress on River Road at around 5:30 a.m. Police say that the man attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, but the action...
NORWICH, VT
suncommunitynews.com

West Chazy man facing a felony after store confrontation

PLATTSBURGH | A West Chazy man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened someone at a local business. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an unidentified business in the Town of Plattsburgh Oct. 18 after Matthew M. Clar, 28, allegedly ‘menaced a male victim with a dangerous instrument’.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As first reported last week, police in New Hampshire named Logan Clegg as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Wendy and Stephen Reid in April. According to police, Clegg purchased a gun from a shop in Barre using an alias, just months before the murder.
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN — A 40-year-old man from New York was arrested for retail theft following an investigation in Fair Haven. On July 24, authorities say they were notified that a man had pumped gas into a five-gallon container and fled on foot at Stewarts on Dutton Ave. Following an...
FAIR HAVEN, VT
mynbc5.com

Police arrest man after allegedly shooting at another man in Wells, VT

WELLS, Vt. — Vermont State Police responded to a home in Wells, Vermont, Friday night after reports of shots fired. This happened at a home on East Wells Road at 11:47 p.m. Police say 21-year-old Skye Rice fired a rifle at 39-year-old Jason Henderson inside the home. Police reported...
WELLS, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on Business Route 4, east of the intersection of Simons Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m. Police identified one driver as Danielle Bidgood, 34, of Rutland City, and the other as Eugene Ashline, 58, of...
RUTLAND, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny

Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Suspects caught on ATM camera, wanted for stolen truck

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
CRAFTSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Three-vehicle crash on I-89 south in Colchester

COLCHETSER — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Colchester yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:40 a.m. According to the report, traffic had been slowed or stopped during which time Danielle Bryan, 26, of Barre, hit the rear of Shawn Danaher, 39, of Fairfax.
COLCHESTER, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Metal debris causes rollover on Interstate-89

Richmond, VT — On Wednesday morning, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 rolled over near mile marker 79. Police determined from investigations and witness statements that Michael Titcomb, 27, of Burlington, was driving along the interstate when his vehicle struck a large piece of metal debris that was in the roadway. Titcomb’s car rolled over and stopped upside down.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy