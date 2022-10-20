Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Police: Newport Center man stole truck, drove through pasture in Irasburg
IRASBURG — A 29-year-old man from Newport Center will face charges after police say he stole a vehicle in Irasburg early Sunday morning. Authorities received a report that a man was in an altercation with someone who attempted to steal his truck at around 1:00 a.m. State and Newport...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after police witness 3 vehicles racing on I-89 in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man from Winooski is facing charges following an incident in South Burlington on Friday. Police say they observed three vehicles traveling together on I-89 south at an extremely high rate of speed at around 11:45 p.m. The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speed, DLS in Barton
BARTON — A 25-year-old man from Highgate was charged following an incident in Barton earlier this month. Police say they observed a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed north on Barton Orleans Road. The radar confirmed the vehicle was traveling 73 miles-per-hour, moving from a 30...
Vermonter allegedly fires rifle during fight
A 21-year-old Wells, Vermont man was arrested after an incident in Wells on Friday.
newportdispatch.com
newportdispatch.com
Debris in road causes single-vehicle rollover crash on I-89 in Richmond
RICHMOND — A 27-year-old man from Burlington was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Richmond on Thursday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 10:20 a.m. According to the report, Michael Titcomb hit a large piece of metal debris in the road causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest upside down.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Reed Messner Of Colchester, VT for DUI
On Sunday, Vermont State Police arrested Reed Messner, 27, of Colchester, VT for DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal. Around 1:52 a.m. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North, at mile marker 90 in the town of Winooski after observing several lane violations. While Troopers...
newportdispatch.com
Wanted man busted with drugs, stealing catalytic converters in Norwich
NORWICH — A 44-year-old man from Hartford was cited following an incident in Norwich yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of suspicious activity in progress on River Road at around 5:30 a.m. Police say that the man attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, but the action...
WCAX
Trial underway for Ludlow man accused of murdering girlfriend’s baby
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The trial began Monday for a Ludlow man accused in the 2018 killing of his girlfriend’s 11-month-old baby. Prosecutors say it was an act of jealousy, but defense lawyers say the evidence doesn’t back it up. “He was strangled or smothered or...
suncommunitynews.com
West Chazy man facing a felony after store confrontation
PLATTSBURGH | A West Chazy man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened someone at a local business. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an unidentified business in the Town of Plattsburgh Oct. 18 after Matthew M. Clar, 28, allegedly ‘menaced a male victim with a dangerous instrument’.
WCAX
Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As first reported last week, police in New Hampshire named Logan Clegg as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Wendy and Stephen Reid in April. According to police, Clegg purchased a gun from a shop in Barre using an alias, just months before the murder.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Fair Haven
FAIR HAVEN — A 40-year-old man from New York was arrested for retail theft following an investigation in Fair Haven. On July 24, authorities say they were notified that a man had pumped gas into a five-gallon container and fled on foot at Stewarts on Dutton Ave. Following an...
mynbc5.com
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on Business Route 4, east of the intersection of Simons Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m. Police identified one driver as Danielle Bidgood, 34, of Rutland City, and the other as Eugene Ashline, 58, of...
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny
Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
WCAX
Suspects caught on ATM camera, wanted for stolen truck
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
WCAX
Candidate for Franklin County Sheriff pleads not guilty to jailhouse assault
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The only person on the ballot next month to become Franklin County’s next sheriff pleaded not guilty in court Monday to an alleged jailhouse assault earlier this summer. John Grismore was caught on video surveillance kicking a handcuffed man in custody in August. He...
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash on I-89 south in Colchester
COLCHETSER — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Colchester yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:40 a.m. According to the report, traffic had been slowed or stopped during which time Danielle Bryan, 26, of Barre, hit the rear of Shawn Danaher, 39, of Fairfax.
mychamplainvalley.com
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrested Martin Syvertson Of West Rutland, Vermont For DUI
On Thursday morning, just before 1:00 a.m. Vermont State Police arrested Martin Syvertson, 50, of West Rutland, Vermont. Syvertson was charged with DUI. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and while speaking with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Syvertson, troopers detected signs of impairment.
