Dry conditions, harvest progress near average
Last week, soybean and corn harvest continued against a backdrop of cooler temperatures and minimal precipitation, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Dry conditions persisted in western counties and in a few counties in the northeast, with U.S. Drought Monitor ratings ranging from abnormal dryness to moderate drought across the State. Due to the drier-than-average conditions combined with high winds, red flag warnings were issued in some southwestern counties. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 21% very short, 33% short, 44% adequate, and 2% surplus.
Here's What Winter In Ohio Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 274 | Funny Farming, Forestry, and New Ticks
Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg are joined by farmer and comedian Jay Hernden in this podcast, sponsored by AgriGold. The three discuss the endless fodder that agriculture provides a humorist. Along the way, we hear conversations with Chris Penrose, Morgan County extension, about a new, unsettling tick found in his area (Asian Longhorned Tick) keeping livestock professionals on high alert. Also, Jared Lute of RL Logging talks about life in Ohio forestry in 2022.
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info
Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
A weed’s dream come true…
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
Giant Eagle eliminates plastic bags from more Ohio stores starting Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Starting Thursday, Giant Eagle shoppers in central Ohio will have to bring their own bags to lug groceries home — or cough up a nickel for a paper one. The grocery giant announced in September it would stop providing single-use plastic bags at checkout, citing the bags’ high environmental impact. Instead, […]
Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to let voters decide if the […] The post Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what that means for Ohio
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
WATCH LIVE: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Elizabeth “Beth Anne” Armer is testifying Friday in George Wagner IV’s trial. She met and married Jake Wagner in Alaska after the Wagner family moved there in the spring...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
Poll shows slight shift in Vance, Ryan race as Election Day nears
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The latest poll in Ohio elections, conducted by Suffolk University and USA Today, showed the candidates for U.S. Senate statistically neck-and-neck with three weeks until Election Day and a number of ballots already cast through early voting. Pollsters conducted polling from Oct. 11-15, and the...
Ohio Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Christmas train rides have grown in popularity at heritage railroads throughout the country following the 2004 release of "The Polar Express" by Warner Brothers Pictures, starting Tom Hanks. In the years since many have adapted the movie into a real-life train ride where families can enjoy a magical trip to...
You should vote for Issue 1
In case you’ve missed the mountain of political ads all over the television and internet, Ohio will hold an election on Nov. 8. Plenty of attention has been given to the various candidates for elected office, but very little has been given to the ballot issues which will also be decided by Ohio voters. Issue 1 and Issue 2 are both constitutional amendments, and any time the fundamental document which outlines the powers of our government is changed, then we should definitely pay attention.
One candidate now leads Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, latest poll shows
You can watch a recap of the Oct. 10 debate between J.D. Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the two U.S. Senate candidates for Ohio has emerged as a frontrunner by a thread, according to the latest poll. In a survey of nearly 1,500 […]
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
Non-U.S. citizens local election voting rights and voting age requirements on the ballot in Ohio
In Ohio, law allows communities to decide whether people with green cards can vote in local elections. Only one town in Ohio currently allows non-US citizens to vote.
Despite Reports of Harm, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Refuses Comment on the State's Abortion Ban
Ohio's abortion ban has caused medical and emotional problems, but Gov. DeWine has been steadfastly silent.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
