Norfolk, VA

odusports.com

Game Eight Preview: Old Dominion at Georgia State

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University Football hits the road on Saturday, Oct. 29 to take on Georgia State at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and on the radio on ESPN Radio 94.1. Old Dominion (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt)
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Men’s Golf Finishes Ninth at ODU/OBX Intercollegiate

POWELLS POINT, N.C. – The Old Dominion men's golf team couldn't make up much ground after a disappointing second round as the Monarchs finished ninth Tuesday at the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate at Kilmarlic Golf Course. "We were hoping to be in contention for the title in our own tournament at...
POWELLS POINT, NC
odusports.com

Men's Soccer Suffers 2-1 Setback at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. -- Jan Marpe scored off a feed from Tristan Jenkins in the 59th minute, but the Old Dominion men's soccer team couldn't get an equalizer as the Monarchs fell 2-1 to Coastal Carolina Sunday night in Sun Belt Conference men's soccer action. Coastal (4-3-6 overall, 1-0-5 SBC) got...
CONWAY, SC
thelouisianaweekend.com

Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This specialty meats store in Broussard has closed

Bosco's Specialty Meats has closed its Broussard location, owners announced on social media over the weekend. Owners Jeff and Laurie Venable opened the location in spring 2020 at 3101 U.S. 90 in the former Linx Specialty Meats just after opening a location between Opelousas and Port Barre. The Opelousas location...
BROUSSARD, LA
brproud.com

EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
IOWA, LA

