3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
odusports.com
Game Eight Preview: Old Dominion at Georgia State
NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University Football hits the road on Saturday, Oct. 29 to take on Georgia State at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and on the radio on ESPN Radio 94.1. Old Dominion (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt)
odusports.com
Men’s Golf Finishes Ninth at ODU/OBX Intercollegiate
POWELLS POINT, N.C. – The Old Dominion men's golf team couldn't make up much ground after a disappointing second round as the Monarchs finished ninth Tuesday at the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate at Kilmarlic Golf Course. "We were hoping to be in contention for the title in our own tournament at...
odusports.com
Men's Soccer Suffers 2-1 Setback at Coastal Carolina
CONWAY, S.C. -- Jan Marpe scored off a feed from Tristan Jenkins in the 59th minute, but the Old Dominion men's soccer team couldn't get an equalizer as the Monarchs fell 2-1 to Coastal Carolina Sunday night in Sun Belt Conference men's soccer action. Coastal (4-3-6 overall, 1-0-5 SBC) got...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
theadvocate.com
This specialty meats store in Broussard has closed
Bosco's Specialty Meats has closed its Broussard location, owners announced on social media over the weekend. Owners Jeff and Laurie Venable opened the location in spring 2020 at 3101 U.S. 90 in the former Linx Specialty Meats just after opening a location between Opelousas and Port Barre. The Opelousas location...
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
WDSU
Baton Rouge Police arrest third person in shooting off of Southern University campus
BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge police announced they arrested 22-year-old Jaicedric Williams and charged him with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and Illegal Use of a Weapon. Williams is the third person that has been arrested in connection to the incident. Williams was arrested by U.S Marshalls...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana woman tells '48 Hours': Millionaire husband had me kidnapped from Lafayette home
Schanda Handley was kidnapped at gunpoint from her own home in a plot officials say was orchestrated by her estranged husband. The two men hired by Lawrence Michael Handley to carry out the crime later drowned near Baton Rouge trying to evade police, according to court records. Schanda Handley's story,...
Louisiana man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released. Anyone with information is urged […]
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
theadvocate.com
Southern students describe 'utter mayhem' at packed fraternity house where shots rang out
Southern University students say the fraternity house where shots rang out overnight was so packed with partygoers that the scene was "utter mayhem." Nine people were injured by gunfire at the Kappa Alpha Psi house just off-campus. Seven people were taken to hospitals, and all are expected to survive. As...
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
Lafayette bar owner allegedly taking split of employee tips
Former employee at Wurst Biergarten bar has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner arrested on rape allegations
An Iowa man was arrested on allegations that he raped someone in a health care facility.
Suffolk parents react to plan to give students clear backpacks
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools officials are asking students to use clear backpacks starting next week, a change for some parents that's coming with a lot of questions. The school system will provide middle and high schoolers with the bag starting Monday. The goal is to allow campus...
‘It does not get easier’: Norfolk family mourns as murder remains unsolved for 7 years
There's an old saying that time heals all wounds, but each passing day is just as painful as the next for Travis Whitaker's family.
1 sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash on N Military Highway in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 12:19 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Military Highway.
