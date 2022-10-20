Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Yardbarker
Watch: "I saw your mistake yesterday" - Azarenka teases umpire Cicak leaving Keys in tears
Before the Keys-Azarenka match, a hilarious situation occurred that made Madison Keys burst out laughing. Conflicts between tennis players and umpires frequently make the news but there is no need to question who was right in this news story involving a player and umpire. There was no clashing this time but only a few humorous jokes spoken.
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies
Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
