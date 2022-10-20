ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown

In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
Watch: "I saw your mistake yesterday" - Azarenka teases umpire Cicak leaving Keys in tears

Before the Keys-Azarenka match, a hilarious situation occurred that made Madison Keys burst out laughing. Conflicts between tennis players and umpires frequently make the news but there is no need to question who was right in this news story involving a player and umpire. There was no clashing this time but only a few humorous jokes spoken.
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

