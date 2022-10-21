ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Indiana Gas $3.94 Per Gallon; Vincennes Well Below That Average

The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.94 a gallon, a penny lower than Saturday and 14-cents higher than Sunday’s national average. It’s also 14-cents lower than a week ago, 15-cents higher than a month ago, and 60-cents higher than a...
VINCENNES, IN
Units on Scene of Multi-Structure Fire in Wheatland

Various area fire units responded to a fire earlier this afternoon in the 600 block of Old U-S 50 in Wheatland. The fire was first reported just after four p-m, after a garage caught fire. The blaze then spread to a nearby house and a second garage. It also affected some power lines along the 600 block of Old U-S 50.
WHEATLAND, IN
Paving on Rod & Gun Club Road Planned for Early This Week

Paving work is set to shift in Knox County to Rod & Gun Club Road today. Work will continue on that road again today and tomorrow. The first paving on Rod & Gun Club Road happened on Friday. Rod & Gun Club Road will be affected in stretches from Bobe...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Merom Woman Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Incident

A Merom woman was arrested after police found her sitting in a stolen car…and she tried to run. An Indiana State Police Trooper was trying to find a stolen Chevy truck. He eventually found the truck in a driveway, with 23-year-old Kelsee Jo Ramsey in the driver’s seat. As the trooper got out of his car, Ramsey tried to run. She was soon caught.
MEROM, IN

