Various area fire units responded to a fire earlier this afternoon in the 600 block of Old U-S 50 in Wheatland. The fire was first reported just after four p-m, after a garage caught fire. The blaze then spread to a nearby house and a second garage. It also affected some power lines along the 600 block of Old U-S 50.

WHEATLAND, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO