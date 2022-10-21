Read full article on original website
Related
waovam.com
Indiana Gas $3.94 Per Gallon; Vincennes Well Below That Average
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.94 a gallon, a penny lower than Saturday and 14-cents higher than Sunday’s national average. It’s also 14-cents lower than a week ago, 15-cents higher than a month ago, and 60-cents higher than a...
waovam.com
Units on Scene of Multi-Structure Fire in Wheatland
Various area fire units responded to a fire earlier this afternoon in the 600 block of Old U-S 50 in Wheatland. The fire was first reported just after four p-m, after a garage caught fire. The blaze then spread to a nearby house and a second garage. It also affected some power lines along the 600 block of Old U-S 50.
waovam.com
Paving on Rod & Gun Club Road Planned for Early This Week
Paving work is set to shift in Knox County to Rod & Gun Club Road today. Work will continue on that road again today and tomorrow. The first paving on Rod & Gun Club Road happened on Friday. Rod & Gun Club Road will be affected in stretches from Bobe...
waovam.com
More paving work for next week
Paving work has shifted in Knox County to Rod and Gun Club Road. Work will continue there again on Monday and Tuesday. Rod and Gun Club Road will be affected in stretches from Bobe Road to Oaktown Road. After Rod and Gun Club Road is complete, crews will shift to Freelandville Road, from Scott Road to Bridge 135. The Freelandville Road work is scheduled for Wednesday through Friday of next week.
waovam.com
Flu, Covid Shots Still Available Through KC Health Department
Various locations are offering both flu and bi-valent Covid-19 shots to protect the public as winter draws closer. The declining Covid numbers are being matched by an early start to increased flu totals. Knox County chief health nurse Betty Lankford says many of those who have received both shots have...
waovam.com
Merom Woman Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Incident
A Merom woman was arrested after police found her sitting in a stolen car…and she tried to run. An Indiana State Police Trooper was trying to find a stolen Chevy truck. He eventually found the truck in a driveway, with 23-year-old Kelsee Jo Ramsey in the driver’s seat. As the trooper got out of his car, Ramsey tried to run. She was soon caught.
Comments / 0