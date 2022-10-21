Read full article on original website
Transformers: EarthSpark | NEW SERIES | 5 Minute Preview | Animation | Transformers Official
Meet a new generation of heroes in Transformers: EarthSpark, streaming Nov. 11 exclusively on Paramount+! Check out a five minute preview of the new series below!. The Transformers war on earth is finally over! Dot Malto, a veteran of the war, her husband, Alex, along with their two kids, Robby and Mo, move to the remote town of Witwicky, Pennsylvania, to start a new life. But Witwicky proves to be... More Than Meets The Eye, and the family soon finds their lives intertwined with a group of Terran Transformers - the first-ever Transformers robots born on Earth! When the evil half-human/half-robot cyborg Dr. Meridian (aka "Mandroid") threatens life as they know it, Robby, Mo, and the Terrans, alongside Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and other legacy characters, will need to band together to stop Mandroid once and for all!
Roleplaying and Playing Roles with Sam Riegel | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Roleplaying and Playing Roles with Sam Riegel | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. This week Braving the Elements talks Avatarverse, voice acting and directing, and more with Critical Role’s Sam Riegel! Sam sits down with Janet and Dante to talk not just about what makes Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra so special to Sam and his kids, but also what makes a great voice actor and how he approaches voice directing. From his early friendship with Janet through the sketch comedy world to the roleplaying empire he and his Critical Role mates have built with an amazing fandom, there’s a lot to learn in this ep… including what an “infinite monkey" is!
'The Owl House' Was Originally Pitched to Nickelodeon
The Owl House Was Pitched to Nickelodeon & Cartoon Network, BUT... | Vailskibum. Before The Owl House was greenlit for Disney Channel, Dana Terrace pitched it to Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. While they both rejected the idea, Dana tweets about her success with moving forward at Disney Channel, and why it may be the best place for The Owl House.
November 2022 on Nickelodeon USA | Premiere Highlights
Below are Nickelodeon USA's currently announced November 2022 premiere highlights for Nick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., Nick at Nite, TeenNick and Paramount+:. Latest Update: N/A (Check back regularly for the latest updates!) Channel selector: Nickelodeon | Nicktoons | Nick Jr. on Nickelodeon | TeenNick | NickRewind | Nick@Nite | Nick Jr....
Star Trek: Prodigy | Episode Guide (#111-#120) | Paramount+
Star Trek: Prodigy returns from its mid-season break on Oct. 27, with new episodes premiering every Thursday exclusively on Paramount+. To celebrate, Nickelodeon has revealed the episode titles for the next 10 episodes of the hit CG-animated Star Trek series, which will lead us up to the season one finale!
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
'On Our Way' | Blue’s Big City Adventure |
Listen to "On Our Way", the first single from the official Blue’s Big City Adventure soundtrack! Make sure to catch the debut of Blue’s Big City Adventure, premiering Nov. 18, exclusively on Paramount+. Click HERE for all the details!. Stream "On Our Way" here!: https://bluesclues-you.lnk.to/OnOurWayPR. With all-new songs...
Week 43, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, October 24 - Sunday, October 30, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's November highlights, click here!. For Nickelodeon's Halloween highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday,...
‘Danger Force’ Director Mike Caron Launches Production Company, Developing Series Adaptation Of ‘Monster Kid Detective Squad’
Mike Caron, director of Nickelodeon’s Danger Force and Paramount+’s Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder, is branching out on his own, Deadline reports. Caron has launched his own production company Mike Caron Productions and has set a small-screen adaptation of mystery series Monster Kid Detective Squad as one of his first projects.
Paramount+ UK To Add 'Top Gun: Maverick' On December 22
Paramount+ will add the blockbuster movie Top Gun: Maverick in the UK & Ireland on Thursday 22nd December 2022! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy...
NickALive!
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Loud House' Episodes In December 2022. Nickelodeon will premiere more brand new episodes of The Loud House in December 2022! The news was announced on the network's official Loud House Facebook page!. Watch The Loud House & The Casagrandes on Nickelodeon and Paramount+!. Watch A...
Nickelodeon Reportedly Acquires Rights To 'Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude' Children's Novel
Nickelodeon has reportedly acquired the rights to the popular children's book Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude by prolific illustrator Kevin O’Malley!. In Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude, when their teacher gives a joint storytelling assignment, a boy and a girl have different ideas of how their fairy tale should evolve. Can they agree on who will live happily ever after? With a cool motorcycle dude and a beautiful princess the possibilities are endless! The novel was first published in 2005.
Paramount+ To Premiere New 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Episode 'Asylum' On October 27 | Synopsis & Artwork
Star Trek: Prodigy returns from its mid-season break with the brand new episode "Asylum", premiering Thursday, October 27 exclusively on Paramount+! Scroll below for the new episode's official synopsis as well as a selection of images from the episode. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Episode 111 – Asylum (Available...
‘Night of the Living Dead’ Sequel in the Works From ‘Nanny’ Director
George Romero’s classic zombie movie “Night of the Living Dead” is getting a sequel, with Village Roadshow Pictures partnering with the late Romero’s production company on a new film to be directed by “Nanny” filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu. The new “Night of the Living Dead” film will be an expansion of the 1968 original and is being conceived as a potential franchise, though plot details are being kept under wraps. LaToya Morgan of “The Walking Dead” fame is writing the script. Village Roadshow is putting together the film as a package to be presented to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market. They’ll...
‘Ironheart’: Cree Summers Latest To Join Marvel Series, More Sacha Baron Cohen Chatter
Veteran Canadian-American voice actress Cree Summers has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, sources tell Deadline. A rep for Marvel declined comment. As Deadline reported earlier this month, Sacha Baron Cohen also has been tipped for a role in the series. Since our story ran, there has been further proof that Cohen has joined the MCU, something Marvel and Cohen’s reps have refused to comment on. I hear Cohen may appear later in Ironheart’s run, with Episodes 5 and 6 considered likely. In addition to in-person scenes, rumor is that there have been scans for CGI effects, which...
Target Unwraps Nickelodeon Rugrats Hanukkah Graphic Sweatshirt
Target has teamed up with Nickelodeon to launch a sweatshirt inspired by the iconic Rugrats episode “A Rugrats Chanukah”!. The sweatshirt features Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie and Kimi from Nickelodeon's beloved animated series on a white background, along with objects associated with the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, such as a menorah, dreidels and chocolate coins (gelt). The jersey features a blend of 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester.
Kenan Thompson Reveals 'Good Burger 2' With Kel Mitchell Script is Written, 'Closer Than Ever' To Being Made
Good news, Good Burger fans, the long-awaited sequel to the hit '90s film could be coming sooner than you think. Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier spoke to Kenan Thompson at Byron Allen's TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday (Oct. 23), where he gave an update on where he and Kel Mitchell are with Good Burger 2.
