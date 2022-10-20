Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gives Update On The Rock's Daughter's WWE TV Debut
"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels engaged in his very first "NXT" media call on Friday, one day before the "NXT" Halloween Havoc PLE airs on Peacock this Saturday. And when asked by Jim Varsallone of the "Miami Herald" when we will see Ava Raine, daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock, and her fellow "NXT" upstart, former Bellator fighter Valorie Loureda, appear on "NXT" programming, Michaels provided an exciting timeframe.
Sporting News
'Worst robbery in UFC history': MMA world reacts to Sean O'Malley-Petr Yan decision at UFC 280
A host of UFC fighters and countless fans have voiced their discontent with the judges at UFC 280 after Sean O'Malley was awarded a split-decision victory over Petr Yan. The eccentric bantamweight star took out the three-round contest 29-28 x2, 28-29 after an entertaining back-and-forth bout with the former champion.
stillrealtous.com
WWE SmackDown Star On Possibly Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
Bray Wyatt recently made his big return to WWE and there are a lot of rumors regarding future plans for the former Universal Champion. There’s been talk that WWE could be introducing a stable called the Wyatt 6 with several names rumored for the group. During a recent interview...
WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Nash Dead at 26: ‘We Are Rendered Speechless’
Wrestling champ Kevin Nash’s son, Tristen Nash, has died at the age of 26. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” Fightful.com reporter Sean Ross Sapp revealed in a statement via Twitter on Thursday, October 20. “Tristen recently […]
wrestlinginc.com
Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Man Gimmick Extended Far Beyond The Wrestling Ring
For the WWF, one of its classic heel gimmicks cost the company a pretty penny. During the late 1980s and 1990s, future WWF Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase's "Million Dollar Man" character became one of the most fondly remembered heels in professional wrestling history -– a wealthy swindler who always finagled a way to come out on top. DiBiase joined the company fulltime in 1987 and he, and his wallet, soon became a prominent part of WWF television.
wrestlingworld.co
Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown
The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?
It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time. Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Sending Condolences To Kevin Nash And Family
The relationship between Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash goes back decades. Therefore, it's understandable why Michaels — now Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE — became choked up on today's "NXT" media call in advance of Halloween Havoc while offering his condolences to Nash and his family regarding the untimely death of their son Tristen at the age of 26.
Khamzat Chimaev gets in physical altercation with Team Makhachev at UFC 280 (Video)
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev got into a physical altercation with members of Team Makhachev following the conclusion of UFC 280. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) collided with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in the headliner of today’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi with the promotions coveted 155lbs title up for grabs.
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Huge Title Match Takes Place After SmackDown
That’s how you wrap it up. A lot of different things take place at any given WWE television taping. You can get some huge matches and special appearances, but there are some people who just are not going to be able to make the broadcast. Most of the time WWE will add in something else after the show to sweeten the pot a bit and this week was no exception either.
iheart.com
Decision Made On CM Punk's AEW Future: Report
CM Punk and All Elite Wrestling are reportedly in talks on a buyout for the remainder of his contract, veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report comes less than two months after Punk went on a tirade during his...
Charles Oliveira opens up following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira failed to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion and he has spoken out following his UFC 280 loss. Oliveira and Islam Makhachev did battle inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This was a one-sided showing in favor of Makhachev, who secured the second-round submission finish.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul says Dana White is trying to sabotage his Anderson Silva PPV fight
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is accusing UFC President Dana White of trying to “hurt” his pay-per-view promotion for his upcoming bout against MMA legend Anderson Silva. Jake Paul’s feud with Dana White took an interesting turn on October 21 when ‘The Problem Child’ claimed that the UFC boss was...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Blasted For Making Bobby Lashley Look Like An Ice Cream Man
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off this week’s Raw...
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Savage Changed Diamond Dallas Page's Career Forever With A Simple Decision
World Championship Wrestling had a ton of top-tier talent in its heyday, but the top of the card was dominated by stars who'd found prior success in the World Wrestling Federation. Wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Alundra Blayze, Lex Luger, and Bret "Hitman" Hart were some of WCW's headlining acts throughout the '90s. And without Razor Ramon and Diesel jumping ship and debuting on "Nitro" as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, the nWo would have never existed.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have five matches confirmed for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 card below:. WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns vs. Logan...
