zycrypto.com
XRP Bulls Prepare For Liftoff As Ripple Acquires Long-Requested Documents Of Hinman’s Speech
Blockchain payments startup Ripple Labs has edged closer to a victory in the ongoing courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple general counsel Stuart Alderoty has just confirmed that the securities watchdog has complied with the court’s order to turn over a veritable trove of emails and other correspondence authored by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman related to a speech where he declared Ethereum (ETH) was not a security.
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Lawyer Says XRP Lawsuit Will Set Precedents for Entire Crypto Industry – Here’s What She Means
Ripple’s vice president of litigation thinks the outcome of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against the San Francisco-based payments firm will have a huge impact on the crypto space at large. Deborah McCrimmon, Ripple’s deputy general counsel, argues in a new interview with Modern Counsel...
blockworks.co
CFTC Chair Says Ether Is a Commodity, Hints That SEC Disagrees
Token classification has been an ongoing issue in the space and a point of contention for regulators jockeying for jurisdiction. The jostling between the CFTC and the SEC continued in New York on Monday, with CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam saying he sees ether as a commodity — not a security.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple lawsuit: XRP holders throw confetti as Hinman documents…
Ripple, the firm behind XRP, is finally in possession of the infamous Hinman documents. The Securities and Exchange Commission handed over the internal emails and drafts related to William Hinman following a court order. SEC’s nightmare comes true. On 29 September, U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres ordered the...
‘The million-dollar question’: CFTC chair on regulating crypto alongside the SEC
Rostin Behnam, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 13, 2022. Speaking at a Rutgers Law and Wall Street Blockchain Alliance event in Manhattan on Monday, Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Rostin Behnam sought to dispel the narrative of a turf war between his agency and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
NEWSBTC
8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022
While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
tokenist.com
MakerDAO Approves Moving $1.6B USDC Into Coinbase Custody Program
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Monday, Coinbase announced that MakerDAO approved a proposition to transfer up to $1.6 billion in USDC to its custody program. MakerDAO holds a majority of its collateral in USDC and will be receiving a 1.5% reward on funds in the custody program.
Bitcoin Broker NYDIG Says Balance Sheet Is Strong Despite 33% Staff Cut: WSJ
NYDIG laid off about 110 employees in the latest workforce slash to happen in crypto, WallStreetJournal reported on Thursday. The staff cut is part of a shift in the company’s focus toward more profitable business ventures according to people familiar with the matter. NYDIG also stressed that the firm’s...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple CEO Calls SEC’s Behavior ‘Shocking’ After Regulator Forced To Release New Details in Landmark Crypto Lawsuit
The chief executive of Ripple Labs says that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) behavior is shocking after the regulatory body was forced to release new details in its case against XRP. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse tells his 665,500 Twitter followers that the SEC’s actions have been shameful...
Ethereum Whales Have Pocketed A Staggering $4,550,000,000 Worth Of ETH In A Month: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Ethereum whales are busy accumulating ETH despite the ongoing bear market crunch. According to crypto analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum whales have collectively pocketed 3.3 million worth of ETH tokens in the past month. Data acquired from crypto analytics firm Santiment has revealed staggering observations regarding Ethereum whales. The data notes...
dailycoin.com
CFTC Boss Rostin Behnam Reaffirms Ethereum’s (ETH) Classification as a Commodity
Addressing the ongoing debate on token classification, Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairperson Rostin Behnam has reiterated the agency’s stance that Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency, is a commodity. CFTC Classifies Ethereum as a Commodity. Speaking about the CFTC’s current and future role in the regulation of the fintech...
dailycoin.com
MakerDAO (MKR) to Move $1.6B to Coinbase Custody Program
Crypto exchange Coinbase announced on Monday that MakerDAO, the governing body behind the decentralized finance platform Maker, approved the proposal to transfer $1.6 billion denominated in USDC to its custody program Coinbase Prime. This move will allow the protocol to earn a 1.5% reward on the deposited funds. The proposal...
forkast.news
S.Korea’s Shinhan Securities lays groundwork toward hoped-for crypto expansion
Shinhan Securities Co., Ltd., a leading securities company in South Korea, is preparing to launch a digital asset rating service, according to local media outlet Digital Today, making it Shinhan’s latest effort to incorporate blockchain and crypto into its services. The company has recently made new recruitments for its...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin gains, Polygon leads top 10 crypto; Hong Kong stocks plunge
Bitcoin rose in Monday evening trading in Asia in a mixed day across the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. Ether gained more than 2% and Polygon had a strong run up of more than 6%. XRP fell. Different picture for Hong Kong stocks, where the Hang Seng Index plunged to lows last seen 14 years ago in the financial crisis of 2008.
