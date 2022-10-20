Read full article on original website
Fluent Bit v2 Adds Full Support for OpenTelemetry, Prometheus and WebAssembly Plugins
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Calyptia, creators and maintainers of the open-source projects Fluent Bit and Fluentd, today announced the release of Fluent Bit v2, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open-source project for the collection, processing and delivery of logs, metrics and traces. With Fluent Bit deployed over three billion times and in use by major cloud providers such as AWS, Google and Azure, Fluent Bit v2 adds major new observability integrations with full support for OpenTelemetry, Prometheus Metrics and added extensibility with WebAssembly plugins. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005033/en/ With the growth and standardization of OpenTelemetry for distributed tracing, Fluent Bit’s new integration for OpenTelemetry allows users to capture OpenTelemetry traces, metrics and logs as well as route data to any OpenTelemetry compatible endpoint. This routing also includes using the OpenTelemetry protocol. Additionally, with millions of users running Prometheus and OpenMetrics in production, Fluent Bit can also be used to retrieve and route that data in native Prometheus format. These additions and integrations build on Fluent Bit’s commitment to being the vendor-neutral solution for enterprise observability pipelines.
TechCrunch
Meta’s $10B metaverse investment is ‘not enough’ according to Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu
They said they’re going to spend $10 billion a year to make the metaverse work. Well, here’s the thing — we think $10 billion is not enough for Facebook to succeed. Billions of dollars are transacted in the open metaverse space — actually much more when you consider fungible tokens. Most of the value goes to the end user, so why would I transact on something like Meta — regardless of its visuals — when I have to give half of it to the platform?
An Intro to Soulbound Tokens With Brendan Playford, Co-Founder of Masa Finance
1. What Are Soulbound Tokens (SBTs) and How Do They Work?. Web3 today has an identity problem. It is missing a critical identity infrastructure layer for the next wave of web3 use cases to thrive. At Masa, we believe soulbound tokens used as an identity primitive is the answer. SBTs...
bitcoinist.com
Nested made DeFi accessible to all!
The wilderness of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its consequent lack of accessibility has warded-off too many potential users from centralized finance (CeFi). The latter makes the possibility of mass adoption all but a sweet dream. A hard-to-digest user experience that narrows users to diehard crypto fans, steep fees that exclude...
A brief summary of the BitAlpha AI app
Among the several trading markets in the world, the crypto market has managed to make a place at the top of the list. This market is providing considerable profits in a very short time that no other market can do. From 2009 to 2020, the value of Bitcoin, the most famous cryptocurrency, went to $40000 from $1. This makes the crypto market the most effective and profitable in the world.
zycrypto.com
Digital Arms Launches Native HNTR Token, Sells Out First NFT Collection In 30 Minutes
Digital Arms, the first NFT armory, is elated to announce it has released its native crypto asset, the HNTR token bringing authentic firearm brands to Web3. As per the announcement, the HNTR token was released on October 14, 2022, at noon UTC. Notably, following the release, Digital Arms sold out its first NFT collection, DogTags, within 30 minutes.
dailyhodl.com
Massive $154,000,000 Airdrop Handed Out to Early Users of Ethereum and Solana Rival
New layer-1 crypto project Aptos is giving out over 20 million APT tokens to early users of its network worth roughly $154,000,000 at time of writing. The Aptos Foundation, the non-profit behind the project, announced the airdrop via Twitter. “The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens....
Today in the Connected Economy: Google Turns Its Eye to Visual Shopping
Today in the connected economy, Google debuts more tools to make users’ buying experience more visual, part of a larger effort to make its sites more shoppable. Plus, J.P. Morgan teams with Sightline Payments to expand its gaming payments operations, while NatWest launches a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the United Kingdom with the help of BaaS company Vodeno.
blockchain.news
Telegram Employs Blockchain-Based Mechanism to Auction Usernames
The Telegram messaging application, one of the top 10 most popular apps globally is yet again breaking ground in the blockchain ecosystem by organizing a bid for unique usernames that are not in use to interested users. Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov gave the news in a statement made through the...
How Blockchain Messaging SDKs Can Enable The Web3 Vision
Web1.0 was characterized by siloed information and slow, complicated communication between different platforms. Web2.0 changed that by introducing a one-to-many communication model, which allowed users to communicate with each other indirectly through intermediaries such as social media platforms. While this enabled tremendous amounts of information to be exchanged quickly and...
bitcoinist.com
Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App
On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
coinjournal.net
This week in crypto: The Aptos blockchain goes live
Aptos launched its blockchain on Monday, with its native coin going live on several cryptocurrency exchanges later in the week. Aptos Labs blockchain went live on Monday, in the process, became the first of the Facebook spin-off networks to launch. After raising millions of dollars in VC funding, blockchain developers now have a chance to see how it performs compared to the other popular networks like Solana, Cardano, and Ethereum.
How much do Amazon delivery drivers make? Annual and hourly wage breakdown.
Amazon delivery drivers make an average annual income of $43,207, or $21 an hour. Amazon Flex drivers make between $18 to $25 an hour.
Urgent Android alert issued by Google that means millions must now act
GOOGLE has issued an Android update to Pixel owners ahead of new products expected to launch this week. The latest software includes a number of important fixes for a smoother phone experience. But as Android Police reports, this is the final guaranteed patch for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL...
Google, Netflix under scrutiny in South Korea over network fees
SEOUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's parliament saw heated debate on Friday over proposed legislation to make global content providers such as Netflix (NFLX.O) and Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google pay South Korean network fees.
bitcoinist.com
3 Coins Offering Early-Term Opportunities: Feed3, The Sandbox, And Decred
The evolution of web technologies which many technologists call Web3, will change how we view and operate the internet. Still, this change requires vital platforms like Feed3 (FD3), Decred, and The Sandbox. Feed3 (FD3) works as an information relay system that supplies audio feedback on the user experience while playing...
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Cashfree Payments Launches ‘Issuance’ to Enable Fintechs to Introduce Prepaid Cards
Cashfree Payments, which claims to be one of India’s leading payments and API banking solutions companies, announced the launch of Card Issuance Stack with their new solution ‘Issuance’ “to enable businesses such as fintechs and platforms to launch prepaid cards and wallets for their customers, employees and partners.”
Oil Rich In Cannabinoids: Biotech Co. Gets U.S. Patent For Novel Extraction Process Using High Heat & Cannabis Smoke
Biotech company Real Isolates confirmed Monday it has been issued a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a novel method used to extract cannabinoids and other compounds from cannabis smoke. The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said that by using this method, the extracted oil is rich in common and rare cannabinoids, allowing for the creation of a new category of oral, topical, and inhaled marijuana products.
marktechpost.com
Top Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Text to Image Generators
An AI image generator is a tool that makes it feasible to generate images from text. Artificial intelligence is used to decipher text and provide a corresponding picture. Based on your description, an AI picture generator will create a unique image. Save the image and utilize it as you see...
