Read full article on original website
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
‘Love Is Blind’ Creator Explains Importance of Airing Andrew’s Fake Tears, Nancy and Bartise’s Abortion Disagreement and More
SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Season 3 of “Love Is Blind,” now streaming on Netflix. Ever since “Love Is Blind” debuted on Netflix, it’s been a hit that viewers can’t get enough of. Season 3 is no different, already climbing the streaming service’s Top 10 chart. In fact, the CEO of Kinetic Content, the company behind the show, says it’s “the best season ever” — thanks to the vulnerable cast. “They were really real, raw and honest and embraced the entire journey of trying to find love and seeing whether the love that they had found could sustain the obstacles that...
Comments / 0