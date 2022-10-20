Randall “Randy” Hyder, 63, of Erwin, passed away on October 19, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Erwin, Randy is a son of Charlotte (Deaton) Hyder and the late Marvin Hyder. He attended Hulen Baptist Church and the Church of God at Lower Higgins Creek. He was a Plumber by trade. Randy loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed working on his bike. He also loved being with his friends, helping people and working. In addition to his father, Randy is preceded in death by his son’s mother, Pam Hyder and special friend, Doug Barnett.

