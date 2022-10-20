Read full article on original website
Tupper Lake man arrested on 51 weapon charges
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Tupper Lake man was arrested Tuesday on illegal weapon possession charges, according to New York State Police. Police say that 40-year-old Marc E. Counter of Tupper Lake was initially arrested on October 18 for alleged unlawful possession of a pistol. New York State Police say that a joint investigation with Tupper Lake Police resulted in the seizure of two additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, two illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
"We're going to shut Main Street Down:" Boonville going all-in on village wide Halloween bash and Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, October 29
BOONVILLE- In 2021, Boonville gave it a go for a community supported and based trunk-or-treat. Officials say despite the not so cooperative weather that was endured, there was quite a significant response and it inspired an even bigger bash for this year. On Saturday, October 29, the village and its...
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Lowville resident accused of theft after police investigate complaint from local business
LOWVILLE- A village resident is accused of theft in the wake of a police investigation, authorities say. Kellie A. Scott, 36, of Lowville, NY was arrested Wednesday by the Lowville Police Department. Scott is officially charged with one count of petit larceny. Police officials say the charge stems from complaints...
Fatal fire in Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg officials tell 7News one person has died after a house fire Sunday morning on Mechanic Street. Police Chief Mark Kearns tells 7NEWS the fire call came in at 6 o’clock Sunday morning and that the victim is a 79-year-old woman. Two people were...
