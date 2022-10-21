Read full article on original website
Louisiana has highest flu activity in the country, Walgreens says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana has the highest flu activity in the country, Walgreens announced Monday. Walgreens launched its 2022-2023 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their areas. The Walgreens Flu Index shows that the overall flu activity is 10 times higher nationwide than last year.
Why are we so drawn to stories about true crime?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – “Don’t forget to set the alarm,” and “Remember to lock the door,” are common phrases most of us have heard from family members and roommates while in the process of leaving home for work, school, or other appointments. Louisiana...
Judge orders depositions in La. attorney general’s social media censorship case
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to a release, on Friday, October 21, 2022, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the United States District Court for western district granted both Louisiana and Missouri’s request for depositions. This decision allows Louisiana and Missouri to depose top-ranking federal government officials under oath.
Local church, pro-life group give out essential baby supplies
BATON ROUGE, La. – One organization says being pro-life means not only wanting the baby alive but helping the mother along the way and they’re doing exactly that. The Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church partnered with Louisiana Back Advocates for Life to help over 200 families. Cars joined the drive to through to receive diapers, wipes, and baby formula.
Shooting in St. Helena Parish leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Saturday afternoon in St. Helena Parish. The shooting took place in the 1100 block of Calmes Road at 3:50 p.m. One man was killed and another was injured, according to St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators.
Gov. Edwards proclaims Monday as ‘Red Beans and Rice Day’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards proclaims Monday, Oct. 24 as Red Beans and Rice Day in Louisiana. The proclamation was made at 11 a.m. at the State Capitol’s steps in downtown. Gov. Edwards will be joined by Camellia Beans, Cajun Country Rice, Second Harvest Food Bank, and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Job Fair & Tailgate Cook-Off coming to St. Gabriel
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Industry of Faith Louisiana will host a job fair and tailgate cook-ff Thursday, October 27 at the Saint Gabriel Community Center in Saint Gabriel from 3 to 6 p.m. Founder Dan Vallot stopped by the Fox44 studio and said there will be dozens of...
Traffic Alert: Disabled 18-wheeler causes lane blockage along I-10 E on Mississippi River Bridge, expect delays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding along I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge Monday (October 24) evening. As of 6:17 p.m., DOTD says a disabled 18-wheeler has resulted in lane blockage along I-10 East...
This Week in Louisiana Politics: Midterms, amendments, and non-disclosure agreements
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, East Baton Rouge Parish is in the hot seat after it was revealed the EPA was not requiring a nondisclosure agreement for the stormwater management plan. Hear how voters can change how property tax levies are collected with...
