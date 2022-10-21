After a promising launch and a massive update with version 2.0, Nikon has announced the release of version 3.0 for their flagship mirrorless camera. As a Z 9 owner, I have spilled no shortage of ink over the last year talking about the system and how it serves my workflow as my A camera for all things photography and many things cinematography. The truth is, there’s just very little that this camera doesn’t do well. When version 2.0 arrived and brought with it waveforms and in-camera N-Raw, it took such a step forward that it allowed me to sell off several other cameras and give it even more work.

