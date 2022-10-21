Read full article on original website
Related
With This Smart Lock, Your iPhone And Apple Watch Become Your Keys
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The modern smart home has a lot of conveniences going for it, but smart locks are perhaps the most useful in day-to-day life. The ability to automatically unlock your door without fumbling for keys is a lifesaver, especially if your arms are full. The downside is that too many smart locks look like, well, a lock stuffed with tech. They’re bulky. The new Level Lock+ breaks away from that pattern by integrating all of the tech inside the lock itself. It...
Fstoppers
A Review of the Affordable Viltrox AF 13mm f/1.4 Lens
Viltrox has earned a reputation for producing very affordable lenses whose image quality often surpasses what you might expect at their respective prices. And at $429, the AF 13mm f/1.4 lens continues that trend, offering a wide focal length and wide aperture for Sony, Fujifilm, and Nikon APS-C users. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
Nikon Launches Firmware 3.0 for the Z 9
After a promising launch and a massive update with version 2.0, Nikon has announced the release of version 3.0 for their flagship mirrorless camera. As a Z 9 owner, I have spilled no shortage of ink over the last year talking about the system and how it serves my workflow as my A camera for all things photography and many things cinematography. The truth is, there’s just very little that this camera doesn’t do well. When version 2.0 arrived and brought with it waveforms and in-camera N-Raw, it took such a step forward that it allowed me to sell off several other cameras and give it even more work.
Fstoppers
Have You Used This Cool New Feature in Adobe Camera Raw?
Many people think that Adobe Camera Raw is simply Lightroom's Develop Module inside Photoshop. It is, but it also has its own exclusive features. Have a look at this great new update added to Adobe Camera Raw recently that adds a whole different dimension to selections. I always felt that...
Fstoppers
Everything You Need to Know to Shoot Professional Video on Your iPhone
The iPhone has become a legitimate professional creative tool for many people, and in many situations, it is actually the device of choice for shooting video. Just like any other camera, though, it is important to learn how to get the most out of it to produce your best work. This fantastic video tutorial will show you everything you need to know to produce professional video footage using your iPhone.
Fstoppers
Sony ZV-1F Versus Sony ZV-1: Which Is Better?
Sony's recent ZV line of compact cameras has caught many people's attention for a number of reasons, particularly vlogging and video. But which is the best option for you and why?. As mobile phones ravaged the compact camera market, I wondered if there was any way back for them. The...
Fstoppers
Is This FujiFilm's Best All-Around Lens?
Each one of us has a favorite go-to lens, be that a prime, a wide angle, or a telephoto. There's always one lens we will tend to use more than the rest. But what if you could only take one lens with you on travels? What one would it be?
Fstoppers
We Review The GoPro HERO 11 Black: Good But Not Groundbreaking
Delivering an updated product once a year every year guarantees a spike of hype and sales, but brings with it some challenges — challenges that continue to get bigger as a product matures and competitors arrive. The GoPro HERO11 Black launched last month, but what do the latest upgrades mean for a company whose value has fallen by 90% from its peak just a few years ago?
Fstoppers
First Look at the New Sony a7R V
The latest and greatest from Sony is finally here and the Sony A7RV has the latest in autofocus technology. While the Sony a7R V has just been announced, I was lucky enough to be able to use it for about a week. In that timeframe, I was able to use this camera on a pretty wide range of jobs. I photographed a wedding, a baseball game, mountain biking, a studio portrait session, and even a newborn shoot.
Fstoppers
A Beginner's Guide to the Exposure Triangle
Shutter speed, aperture, and ISO are the three most fundamental parameters in photography, and with them, you have control over both the technical and creative aspects of your exposure. Together, these three parameters form the exposure triangle. Learning the triangle should be a priority for any new photographer, and this excellent video tutorial will show you everything you need to know to master it and take full control of your images.
Comments / 0