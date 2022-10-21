Read full article on original website
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
beyondchron.org
Will Mayor Breed Protect SF Neighborhoods From Wellness Hubs?
Some residents in one San Francisco neighborhood have resorted to arming themselves with baseball bats and tasers after the opening of the city’s first pilot drug sobering center.—-Dion Lim, ABC News. Thanks to Dion Lim the public learned what nightmares residents and small business owners are enduring on...
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures
OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000. "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue.
KTVU FOX 2
Resident reportedly caused $20 million in damage by flooding SF high-rise
A massive flood at San Francisco's 100 Van Ness apartment building could cost $20 million dollars to fix. The flood displaced hundreds and damaged 100 units in the 29-story Hayes Valley building. The flood happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to police, a high pressured...
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in Berkeley (Best Areas & Places in 2022)
Deciding where to stay in Berkeley is a key component of planning a trip to Berkeley or the surrounding San Francisco Bay Area. In this guide, I’ll you everything you need to know to find the best place to stay in Berkley for your travel style. Famously known as...
EXCLUSIVE: Great-grandma uses cane to save elderly neighbor from violent purse snatching in Oakland
She had spotted a vehicle she thought was a rideshare driver, cruising down the street. That's when she says a young man came out of the sedan and attacked her elderly neighbor, who is also in her late 70s.
Snap, makers of Snapchat, shutters its 33,000 square-foot downtown San Francisco office
The company recently laid off 1,200 employees.
theeastcountygazette.com
The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Most Popular City San Francisco
San Francisco is a fantastic metropolis that overflows with conveniences and entertainment options. People, restaurants, and nightlife spots come in all shapes and sizes. With every sizable metropolis, some locations are more secure than others. Dishonest people and bad actors indeed coexist in any community, but some regions seem to have a higher concentration of both, making it less safe to live in or visit.
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896
The Sutro Baths were a large, privately owned public saltwater swimming pool complex in the Lands End neighborhood of San Francisco's Outer Richmond District. The Sutro Baths were built in 1894 and were located north of Ocean Beach, the Cliff House, Seal Rocks, and west of Sutro Heights Park.
Is The Grand Hyatt at SFO Really The Best Domestic Airport Hotel?
Whenever we review an airport hotel, no matter if the place is good or horrible, there will undoubtedly be a comment about how the Grand Hyatt at SFO is the best airport hotel in the country. Opened in 2019, the 351-room hotel is the only one to have a dedicated stop on the Airtrain. That makes it a great place to stay for a quick overnight and not unreasonable for a night in San Francisco as you’re only 30 minutes from the city on the BART.
awhspitch.com
Creek Park Plaza closure evokes protests from San Anselmo residents
The Marin County Flood and Water District has decided to close off a prominent dining area in the middle of San Anselmo, formally referred to as the Creek Park Plaza. Officials made this decision after declaring the adjacent bridge dangerous for recreational use. Although this decision may seem relatively straightforward,...
Oakland residents push for housing instead of Home Depot at vacant shopping center lot
"Nobody just walks to a Home Depot. You don't walk out carrying appliances."
Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday
OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say
Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
‘This screws the sellers’: BMR owners say city pushing them to sell at big losses
When Simon and Amy Jansuk in 2018 won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
Woman dies after collision in Sunset District
One woman has died and another was seriously injured after a collision in the Sunset District on Monday morning, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.
SFist
Man Fatally Shot on Market Street Near Powell
A man was fatally shot Monday night near Powell Street Station and Union Square, in a rare incident for the popular area. Mid-Market and the area around the Powell Street BART station might be fairly desolate after the stores close and the out-of-towners go home/back to their hotels. But the usually bustling area near SF's main shopping district is still not frequently the site of street shootings — even if it is just blocks away from the heart of the more crime-ridden Tenderloin.
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in stabbing at San Jose restaurant
San Jose police are investigating a fatal overnight stabbing at a restaurant. Investigators were looking into the stabbing death of an unidentified adult man at the Rose Restaurant early Saturday morning. The parking lot at King Rd. and McKee Rd. was filled with officers at 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers were...
Paradise Post
Bay Area the only region in California where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable – what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
