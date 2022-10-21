ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

NBC12

Chesterfield County celebrates Veterans Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Veterans who have fought so hard for our country are being honored at the annual Chesterfield county veterans day ceremony. People from all walks of life are invited to come and pay respect to our veterans. Representatives of veterans’ organizations throughout Chesterfield and surrounding counties will...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake

While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
MONROE, VA
foxrichmond.com

RRHA says over 400 families affected by state rent relief program ending

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program no longer has any funds, and as of last Friday, the state says all funding available for rental assistance is now gone. Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority estimate more than 400 families are affected because they had incomplete applications pending. RRHA says of all the families that owe a balance right now, only 49 are on repayment agreements.
RICHMOND, VA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Chesterfield County (VA) Breaks Ground on New Fire Station

Matoaca in Chesterfield County (VA) is getting a new fire station, WTVR.com reported. Chesterfield County officials broke ground Thursday at the site of the new Matoaca Fire Station No. 8 at 6612 Hickory Road. The new station, which is scheduled to open in early 2024, will replace the community’s 60-year-old...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Coastal Storm East

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A storm system just off the East Coast will back some clouds west over the region on this Sunday. The rain, however, will remain well away. The area most favored for a little rain will be near and mainly east of I-95 through Sunday evening. Sunshine...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia

A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
VIRGINIA STATE

