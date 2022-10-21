Read full article on original website
Related
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 1st Congressional District race
8News spoke with all three to learn more about their platforms, the top issues voters have shared with them on the campaign trail and what they're focusing on as Election Day inches closer.
Small business owners in Central Virginia worried about starting to pay back federal COVID disaster loans
Restaurants are just one of the many industries in Central Virginia that are struggling to stay open, even after the pandemic. Now, their top priority is to start paying back federal COVID-19 disaster loans as the deferral period comes to an end soon.
Brick House on the Boulevard to open in Richmond
Brick House on the Boulevard in Richmond will be a breakfast-and-lunch spot with service from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Body found near downtown Richmond museum
A man's body was found on private property near the American Civil War Museum on Tredegar Street in downtown Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Bankers are warning Americans to be wary of phishing scams
It seems that every day, a new scam pops up looking to take your money and sensitive information. Now, the American Bankers Association is now leading the charge against fraud.
NBC12
Chesterfield County celebrates Veterans Day
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Veterans who have fought so hard for our country are being honored at the annual Chesterfield county veterans day ceremony. People from all walks of life are invited to come and pay respect to our veterans. Representatives of veterans’ organizations throughout Chesterfield and surrounding counties will...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Rising construction costs and supply chain issues delay construction of new Central State Hospital
Construction of the new Central State Hospital, a project years in the making, has been delayed until Fall 2023.
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, Virginia
Raymond & Ray is a 2022 comedy-drama film written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia. The film stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as half-brothers who reunite at the funeral of their father. The sons had a bad relationship with their father, Harris, played by Tom Bower.
foxrichmond.com
RRHA says over 400 families affected by state rent relief program ending
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program no longer has any funds, and as of last Friday, the state says all funding available for rental assistance is now gone. Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority estimate more than 400 families are affected because they had incomplete applications pending. RRHA says of all the families that owe a balance right now, only 49 are on repayment agreements.
Greensboro man charged in the murder of a woman in Virginia after FBI investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing a murder charge in relation to the death of a woman in Virginia. On Oct. 7, Bedford County deputies responded to a call about a 28-year-old woman who was unresponsive. The woman was identified as Katlyn Montgomery; of Forest, Virginia; and she was taken to Lynchburg […]
Trooper begs drivers to follow law after 'out-of-body experience'
Several Virginia agencies came together Friday to spread a single message to drivers on the Commonwealth's highways: "slow down, move over".
He vanished from a Richmond nightclub. His dad won’t stop searching for him.
Randall Collins vanished without a trace from Richmond, Virginia in April 2014. Now, more than eight years later, his father Rannie Williams reached out to CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.
Barack Obama Elementary School in Richmond celebrates 100th-year anniversary
Barack Obama Elementary School celebrated its 100th-year anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 22, with a fall extravaganza featuring food, games, student performances and happy trips down memory lane.
Why police chief blocked Richmond mass shooting plot detective from FBI role
In the months since Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith announced that his officers foiled a July Fourth mass shooting plot, questions have continued to swirl about exactly what happened...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Chesterfield County (VA) Breaks Ground on New Fire Station
Matoaca in Chesterfield County (VA) is getting a new fire station, WTVR.com reported. Chesterfield County officials broke ground Thursday at the site of the new Matoaca Fire Station No. 8 at 6612 Hickory Road. The new station, which is scheduled to open in early 2024, will replace the community’s 60-year-old...
NBC 29 News
Coastal Storm East
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A storm system just off the East Coast will back some clouds west over the region on this Sunday. The rain, however, will remain well away. The area most favored for a little rain will be near and mainly east of I-95 through Sunday evening. Sunshine...
Richmond Bacon Festival cancelled due to rainy forecast
The RVA Bacon Festival is cancelled for this weekend following a report of rain.
Father of 'good kid' found dead moved son to Richmond for better life
A devastated father – who said he moved his son from Brooklyn to Richmond at the height of the pandemic – said the body of his teenage son was found in a trash can in the city’s East End.
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
Comments / 0