FARMVILLE — Greene Central closed out the regular season on a high note with a 2-0 victory on the road over Farmville Central in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference clash Monday night. The shutout was the eighth of the season for the Rams, who closed the regular season at 17-4 and 10-1 in EPC play. For 71-plus minutes, the Jags stayed within striking distance before the visitors added a late...

FARMVILLE, NC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO