As people age, they often become less confident about walking. Fear of falling can limit the activity of older people, leading them to become isolated. So what, exactly, makes for a great footpath to walk on? My colleagues and I explored this question in a recent paper. We used an evidence-based tool to measure the walkability of urban roads – assessing not just the footpath itself, but the features around it. The results can help urban designers make our cities more walkable, especially for older people. What makes a footpath ‘walkable’? Only about 42% of people in Sydney and Melbourne live in neighbourhoods...

19 MINUTES AGO