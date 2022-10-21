Read full article on original website
Related
I Tried "Siren Lips," and I've Never Felt Sexier
I'm a sucker for a TikTok beauty trend. Whether it's trying the viral "jaw bra" or passport-photo makeup, I'm constantly scrolling to find the latest and greatest beauty hacks. By now, you've probably heard of the TikTok-viral makeup trend "siren eyes," which is essentially a way of changing the shape...
Ask a Beauty Editor: Best Calming Fragrances for Instant Stress Relief
Just spritz, whiff, and chill.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
rsvplive.ie
Makeup artist goes viral on TikTok with easy anti-ageing tip to make the eyes look younger
Eyes can often be the first places to show age, as the skin around the eyes is thinner and more delicate than the rest of the face. While it's completely normal to develop fine lines and wrinkles, some people find that makeup can often accentuate any texture or ageing around the eyes.
How to Order a Salad Like a Kardashian
‘The Kardashians’ are often seen with their giant salads from the LA based health food restaurant — Health Nut.
Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies
Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
Mindy Kaling Looked Absolutely Stunning As She Wore Indian Designers To Celebrate Diwali
On Instagram, Mindy wrote, "The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption...and new clothes! I feel lucky to share fashion from some of the most incredibly talented Indian designers."
Refinery29
Why You Should Buy Beauty Products With A Green Box Before The Midterms
Beauty retailers exist to make money. We live in a capitalist society and that's how it is. Here at Refinery29, we get excited when a brand or even better, a collective of them, bucks the notion of profit margins and instead puts energy towards cultural change-making. Ever since Roe v...
rsvplive.ie
An anti-ageing smoothing concealer can blur crows feet and fine lines
The eye area is delicate and the skin is thinner, meaning it's more prone to wrinkles and fine lines. It can often be the first place on the face that we begin to show age. While there's nothing wrong with this, it can be frustrating when makeup starts settling into these fine lines, making them appear more pronounced.
Refinery29
What’s A ‘Russian’ Manicure — & Why Is It Controversial?
Among nail artists, the Russian manicure is a beauty trend which is often spoken about in hushed tones. But it has started to gain serious popularity recently and, on social media, even viral status. 'Russian manicure near me' is currently a top Googled nail search and on TikTok you'll spot...
My Aldi take on the ‘Kardashian favorite’ La Scala salad – the ingredients start at 99 cents
AN Aldi superfan and major foodie has just recreated the infamous La Scala Chopped Salad with items starting as low as 99 cents. La Scala is a popular Beverly Hills restaurant that is famous for its chopped salad. Some largely dub its claim to fame due to the Kardashians loving...
Tips to Make Your Engagement Ring Look Bigger
When you find the person that you are meant to be with, you want to give her everything, including the best engagement ring that you can afford. However, your budget may be slowing you down. You may not be able to afford the best ring, and that is alright. You just need to find ways to make the one that you can afford shine!
Refinery29
Ask A Therapist: I Barely Hear From My Friends Anymore. What Am I Doing Wrong?
Ever wondered what you'd say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked Dr Sheri Jacobson, a retired psychotherapist with over 17 years' clinical experience and the founder of Harley Therapy London Psychologists, for advice on the things we worry about in private. Have a question for a therapist? Submit...
TODAY.com
The Secret About Friendships in Adulthood
Can I let you in on a secret about friendships in adulthood?. Sometimes they are really freaking hard. Like, really freaking hard. But so often the friends we have in our adult years are the only thing saving us from hitting rock bottom. The truth is that even the strongest...
Refinery29
We Need A Comeback Of The Curly-Haired Heroine
The Princess Diaries came out when I was seven years old. Along with every other girl my age, I took notes as Mia Thermopolis proceeded through makeshift princess academy, just in case I was ever called upon to rule a country one day. All it took was a few shopping trips, dancing lessons, and waxes for Mia to be poised on the threshold between Goofball to Refined Princess.
Woman’s Alice In Wonderland Bathroom Looks Like You Fell Down the Rabbit Hole
The whimsy is just gorgeous.
Upworthy
Woman tries on grandmother's 1950s honeymoon wardrobe and the outfits are all timelessly stunning
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2022. It has since been updated. A 27-year-old woman's TikToks are going viral on social media with a pleasantly surprising blast from the past. Maddy Bill, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, has grabbed the attention of more than 6.6 million people since March when she posted a video of herself opening a green suitcase from the 1950s. In it was vintage clothing that her grandmother, Marie D'Alessandro Donato, wore during her honeymoon to New York in 1952. Donato—who is now 91—had such a blast during that trip with her late husband Anthony James Donato that she wanted to preserve her memories of the honeymoon in tangible form.
mailplus.co.uk
Clean your mirrors with tea, blitz the microwave with vinegar... and ditch the Dyson!
AS THE cost of living spirals, employing a cleaner is more of a luxury than ever. Around my area, some people are cutting back on outside help and others have cut down on the hours their cleaner does to save money. Those who do all the chores themselves, meanwhile, are...
Comments / 0