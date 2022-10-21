Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Iowan
2022 Voter Guide
The 2022 general election features several national, state, and local offices up for grabs. With Congressional seats, the Governor’s office, the county Board of Supervisors, and much more on this ballot this fall, a lot is at stake this election season. Navigate through our voter guide using the menu...
Daily Iowan
UI Homecoming Executive Board pleased with turnout for new event Hawks Run Home 5K
In the first Hawks Run Home 5K, 65 current University of Iowa students and Iowa City community members participated in the run early Sunday morning. The 5K is a new event included in the UI’s homecoming events and ran a loop starting and ending in Hubbard Park, with turns at the Hancher Auditorium footbridge and long stretches along North Riverside Drive.
KCJJ
Iowa City mobile home residents to host press conference this week demanding fair rents
Residents of Iowa City manufactured home parks including Lake Ridge, Modern Manor, and Sunrise Village will be joined by community supporters and elected officials to issue demands to park owner Havenpark. In a release from the Iowa Manufactured Home Residents Network, the residents will hold a press conference Wednesday morning...
Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away
Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kciiradio.com
Washington High School Performance Deemed Acceptable by Iowa Department of Education
The Iowa Department of Education released the results of their online school accountability reporting system called the Iowa School Performance Profiles. This is the first year since 2019 that new schools are being identified for additional support to meet the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Washington...
KCJJ
Johnson County Dems call out Hemingway for illegal campaign literature
The Johnson County Democrats are accusing a Republican nominee for Supervisor of failing to follow election mailing laws. In a release Thursday, they say that residents of Coralville found a postcard in their mailboxes Monday with a description of Phil Hemingway. It goes on to say, “This black and white postcard was directly mailed to residents’ doors and fails to include the legally required advertising attribution statement that reads, “Paid for by,” which would indicate who paid for the mailing.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Respect for local graves should continue during Spooky Season
The legacy of Iowa City’s Black Angel isn’t a new topic in Iowa lore. With the leaves changing colors, the release of “Hocus Pocus 2,” and the hustle of midterms, traditions can be comforting during the chilly days leading up to Halloween. But one tradition is...
Day after thoughts: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa face a critical crossroads surrounding Iowa's future
It seems like each week, Iowa hits a new rock bottom and that wasn't different on Saturday following Iowa's 54-10 loss to Ohio State. The game went as every Iowa fan feared-- an ineffective offense can't move the football against an athletic talented defense while Ohio State's offense eventually wore down the Hawkeyes.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Historic house fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City
Firefighters arrived to a fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City on Sunday around 9 a.m. An elderly couple reportedly owns the property, with no injuries reported. The origin of the fire is currently unknown. Breaking News. Multimedia. Photo. About the Contributors. (she/her/hers) Email: [email protected]. Gabby Drees is a...
Daily Iowan
Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa football takes on No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Iowa football plays Ohio State on Saturday at 11:05 a.m. for the first time since 2017. This is the Hawkeyes’ first trip to Ohio Stadium in Columbus since 2013. Going into the game, Iowa is a 29.5-point underdog against Ohio State. Hawkeye wide receiver Diante...
Angry Iowa Football Fans Want Ferentz to Fire His Son ASAP
After getting hammered by Ohio State 54-10, Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz is starting to feel Iowa fans furry as frustrations boil over. But is it enough to fire the team's Offensive Coordinator - Ferentz's son Brian?. College Football Nerds know the score. Iowa fans have become accustomed to Hawkeye...
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Washington County Ambulance Director put on Administrative Leave by Board of Supervisors
After a special meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors to discuss personnel and management issues related to the Washington County Ambulance Service, the board unanimously approved placing Washington County Ambulance Director Jeremy Peck on a month-long administrative leave without pay. The leave will start on October 27th, 2022.
This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.
Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
Howe: Don't Count Out Michael Myers' Turn for Kirk Ferentz
Direction of Iowa Football Program Under Coach Has Been Doubted Before
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Parks and Recreation hosts sensory-friendly Halloween event
Iowa City employees opened the doors of Robert A. Lee Recreation Center to the public on Friday for a sensory-friendly Halloween Carnival. The event provided neurodivergent people, along with anyone who can easily get overstimulated, with a calm atmosphere to enjoy the annual Halloween carnival before it opened to the larger public later that evening.
247Sports
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
Daily Iowan
Alex Padilla in at quarterback for Iowa football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Junior quarterback Alex Padilla has entered Iowa football’s matchup with No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus. He is relieving senior quarterback Spencer Petras, who turned the ball over three times in the first half. In his first two offensive series, Padilla committed two turnovers. He...
Daily Iowan
Cambus to host alumni reunion during homecoming week
As University of Iowa 2022 homecoming activities begin across campus, a specific group of alumni is returning to Iowa City: former Cambus employees. On Oct. 28, Cambus will host its Celebration and Alumni Reunion in honor of homecoming week and its 50th anniversary. Cambus Operations Manager, Mia Brunelli, said the event has been in the works for over a year.
Comments / 1