ilovetheupperwestside.com
Upper West Side Man Reported Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an Upper West Side man who was reported missing on Monday, September 26. Drexyll Tolstoy is a 26-year-old White male who resides at 943 Columbus Avenue, between 106th and 107th streets. It was reported to police...
Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys to Replace Pier 72
Signage for Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys is up at 270 West 72nd Street at the corner of West End Avenue. (Thanks to Joe R. for the tip and photo.) This space was the long-time home of Pier 72, which in late 2020 closed after a 41-year run. Kossar’s is...
