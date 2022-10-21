Protests Mount Near Kevin De León’s House as He Defies Calls to Quit Council

Only a day after Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León told multiple media outlets that he has no plans to resign, protestors have vowed to stick to the near proximity of his Eagle Rock home the way Nury Martinez famously sticks to her now-infamous Louis Vuitton bags.

Protesters have been camping outside near the councilman’s house in response to leaked audio that revealed de León’s involvement in the City Hall racism scandal—in which then-Council President Martinez, de Leon, Councilman Gil Cedillo and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera were all heard taking part in a conversation during which Martinez said white Councilman Mike Bonin’s Black son was “like a monkey” while De Leon compared the way Bonin interacts with his son to “when Nury brings her little yard bag or the Louis Vuitton bag.”

Martinez resigned from her position as president and then quit the council entirely , while Herrera also stepped down from his job. And, that’s all.

A growing number of protesters have shown up near De Leon’s house in hopes of forcing the disgraced councilman to “take responsibility for his actions, accept the consequences, and step down,” as newly elected Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian stated.

Police have notified that all tents needed to be at least 300 feet from de León’s home, so protestors are actually camped out at the homes of neighbors who support the protest.

“The neighborhood is here,” Michael Williams, a protester with Black Lives Matter Los Angeles stated. “They’re more willing to have us out here sleeping on their lawns than for him to be on the council. That says a lot, that people are willing to have something like this take place–and help support it–than have this man stay on the council.”

The protesters seem ready to hunker down for that long haul as they have brought and been given enough provisions to fill several picnic tables. The disgruntled citizens have boxes filled with lunches, Starbucks containers, stacks of Krispy Kreme donuts, and even Halloween candy.

“We are in outrage,” Baba Akili, another member of Black Lives Matter said. “Not because he just happened to wake up on the wrong side of the bed one day. He participated in creating public policy that’s hurtful. And so he is the problem. He can’t help heal from that.”

De León has stated that he will be “spending the coming weeks and months personally asking for your forgiveness.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today

The post Protests Mount Near Kevin De León’s House as He Defies Calls to Quit Council appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .