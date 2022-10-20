Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Prisoner of war identified; Illinois' most popular fast food restaurant
DeVry University sues U.S. Department of Education. DeVry University has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education that seeks to block an order that the Naperville-based college pay more than $23 million to recoup the cost of loans taken out by more than 600 students. The order came...
thecentersquare.com
This Is How Much Money Iowa’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
thecentersquare.com
Minnesota spending $900,000 to encourage kids to go outside
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is distributing the second half of $900,000 from its general fund and an account of the Game and Fish Fund to encourage children to experience outdoor recreational activities, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday. The 2021 Minnesota Legislature appropriated the funding from...
thecentersquare.com
Leisure and hospitality drive employment uptick in Hawaii
(The Center Square) - Hawaii's unemployment rate dropped from 4% in August to 3.5% in September, driven by an increase in leisure and hospitality jobs. The decrease was the second highest in the country for the month, according to WalletHub. New Jersey had the biggest decline in unemployment. The Garden state's rate dropped by .07 percentage points to 3.3% in September. The national unemployment rate is 3.5%.
thecentersquare.com
Study puts $1.7B price tag on homeless service spending
(The Center Square) – Weeks away from voters deciding Proposition 123, a new study finds spending to combat homelessness in the Denver metro area will reach an estimated $1.7 billion over a three-year period. The study by the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise think tank, details expenditures that public...
thecentersquare.com
Study suggests more transparency will lower health care costs
(The Center Square) – You can walk into a restaurant and know how much a sandwich costs. Similarly, when you go to buy a car, a home, or even a shirt, the price to purchase is apparent. But you don’t know how much it will cost you to go to the doctor.
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Abbott: Biden officials have no 'clue about what’s going on at the border'
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Biden administration officials claiming the southern border is secure is "a sad joke.”. “None of these people in Washington have a clue about what’s going on at the border,” he said. The Center Square interviewed Abbott at a...
thecentersquare.com
$500M grant program for Ohio Appalachian region kicks off
(The Center Square) – The state of Ohio released new guidelines on how it plans to spend $500 million in revitalization efforts in the state’s 32-county Appalachian region. The program, according to Gov. Mike DeWine, will use $30 million for project planning and technical assistance, while the remain...
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker's challengers oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates for school kids
(The Center Square) – Some of Illinois' gubernatorial candidates are getting their stance on record about whether COVID-19 vaccines should be mandated to attend public school. An advisory panel with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved adding COVID-19 vaccines to the list of child vaccines for...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina officials tout record increase in WIC program participation
(The Center Square) — State officials are touting a record increase in the number of North Carolinians participating in the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, though experts contend it's nothing to celebrate. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday highlighted...
thecentersquare.com
Grants available for Rhode Island businesses offering technical support
(The Center Square) – A new grant program in Rhode Island will help businesses with expansion. The Network Matching Grant Program, Gov. Dan McKee said, will provide matching grants of no less than $50,000 for eligible companies that provide businesses with technical assistance, creating or expanding capital-access programs, and providing space for businesses to utilize on flexible terms.
thecentersquare.com
Enforcing new transgender school policies could be a bumpy road in VA
(The Center Square) – Although the Virginia Department of Education unveiled new guidelines on transgender issues they say give power back to parents, enforcing those rules in school districts could be a bumpy road. In a shift away from the previous administration, the new guidelines direct schools to inform...
thecentersquare.com
Abbott meets with sheriffs, law enforcement combating crime stemming from southern border
(The Center Square) – Every sheriff in Texas is a border sheriff, Gov. Greg Abbott said at an event with sheriffs, police chiefs and officers in Corpus Christi where they discussed efforts to secure the southern border. “Dealing with the consequences of [President] Joe Biden’s open border policies,” he...
thecentersquare.com
$2.6 million in federal money heads to WV for public safety
(The Center Square) – West Virginia will receive more than $2.6 million in federal money to support public safety programs in 11 localities through U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The funding includes four grants through the COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program, four...
thecentersquare.com
Mississippi police, schools receive federal funding
(The Center Square) – Grants totaling $4.5 million will be coming to police officers in Mississippi. Republican Mississippi U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services program will be doling out $3 million in funds to seven school districts for the School Violence Prevention Program and another $468,367 in the Community Policing Development Program throughout the state.
Comments / 0