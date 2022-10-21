ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham’s Elias Hendricks III to Bring His Classical Male Vocal Quartet to Lyric Theatre

It was at the age of 15 that Elias Hendricks III first felt his inspiration. He remembers seeing a group of three Black tenors perform at the Alabama Theater in downtown Birmingham and wanting to be like that group – Three Mo’ Tenors just as he was beginning his own career as a budding singer in styles as varied as that group’s, which encompassed everything from soul and blues to opera.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: Birmingham amphitheater funding clears first step

Last week, Birmingham erupted in equal parts excitement and frustration with the announcement of a proposed $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham. On Monday, October 24, local leaders reached an agreement with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the amphitheater—clearing the first step in the process.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 plant-based food options in Birmingham to check out

Looking for new healthy places to eat around The Magic City? Keep reading to learn more about about plant-based food options in Birmingham that may just broaden your favorite food genres. 1. Underground Vegan. What: Vegetarian/Vegan restaurant that serves hand-crafted food. Their ultimate mission is to know where the food...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham NBC 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire in December

Jerry Tracey, chief meteorologist at NBC 13 in Birmingham, is retiring in December after 35 years at WVTM, the station announced Monday. “I am incredibly grateful to my friends and colleagues through the last 35-plus years here at WVTM 13, and to all the wonderful people across central Alabama,” Tracey said in a statement. “You all make my life so much more rewarding, and I truly thank all of you for making me feel like I am part of your family. When severe weather threatens, I want to make sure my community family, along with my immediate family, stay safe. That’s how I approach my weather forecasts, and I thank you for watching and trusting me all these years.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Samford University denies student application to form LGBTQ group

When Angela Whitlock, a Cumberland Law student at Samford University, was looking for student groups to join last year, she noticed something was missing. There were groups for Black, Hispanic and Native American law students, student athletes, women, and various political organizations. But none were for LGBTQ students. So last...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater

The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
High School Football PRO

Birmingham, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Homewood High School football team will have a game with Briarwood Christian School on October 24, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Unique date ideas in Birmingham ranging from FREE to $50

Want to spice up date night? You’ve come to the right place! We put together the ultimate guide to date ideas in Birmingham with prices ranging from FREE to $50. Read on—the perfect date awaits. FREE date ideas in Birmingham. Low on cash? Check out these great date...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Giving it all away—how Sanjay Singh made a fortune in Birmingham and is giving it back

Picture this. You come to the US from India as a college dropout without much money. You try to go to college again, but the tuition is constantly rising. Barely scraping by and having multiple jobs at once, you work hard to get your Master of Business Administration. Fast forward, you’re a millionaire, a successful entrepreneur and an investor. Sanjay Singh doesn’t have to imagine this—it’s his life. Now, he’s investing back into the community of Birmingham—the city that invested so much into him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42 House Calls: RSV cases surging among children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discussed the surge of RSV cases among children and the symptoms to watch out for. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Grandpa’s Guide to Burgers :: Over the Mountain Edition

Every week my dad meets with the ROMEOs – Retired Old Men Eating Out. (I have also been told this has been claimed by “Retired Old Methodists Eating Out.”) They gather for breakfast at the same place at same time each week and solve the world’s problems. They also have been on a self-appointed quest to find the best burger in Birmingham, and they have covered a lot of ground, at least south of the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy