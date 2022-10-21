Jerry Tracey, chief meteorologist at NBC 13 in Birmingham, is retiring in December after 35 years at WVTM, the station announced Monday. “I am incredibly grateful to my friends and colleagues through the last 35-plus years here at WVTM 13, and to all the wonderful people across central Alabama,” Tracey said in a statement. “You all make my life so much more rewarding, and I truly thank all of you for making me feel like I am part of your family. When severe weather threatens, I want to make sure my community family, along with my immediate family, stay safe. That’s how I approach my weather forecasts, and I thank you for watching and trusting me all these years.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO