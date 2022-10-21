Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Elias Hendricks III to Bring His Classical Male Vocal Quartet to Lyric Theatre
It was at the age of 15 that Elias Hendricks III first felt his inspiration. He remembers seeing a group of three Black tenors perform at the Alabama Theater in downtown Birmingham and wanting to be like that group – Three Mo’ Tenors just as he was beginning his own career as a budding singer in styles as varied as that group’s, which encompassed everything from soul and blues to opera.
Bham Now
BREAKING: Birmingham amphitheater funding clears first step
Last week, Birmingham erupted in equal parts excitement and frustration with the announcement of a proposed $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham. On Monday, October 24, local leaders reached an agreement with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the amphitheater—clearing the first step in the process.
Bham Now
Hoover Heights Climbing Center reopens + 4 new Birmingham businesses to get excited about
Birmingham, it’s time to climb to new heights and chow down on scrumptious bites. There are so many businesses coming to town and we’re sharing five spots we can’t wait to visit. Keep reading to learn all about these new businesses. 1. A-Train Station | West End.
wvtm13.com
BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
Bham Now
7 plant-based food options in Birmingham to check out
Looking for new healthy places to eat around The Magic City? Keep reading to learn more about about plant-based food options in Birmingham that may just broaden your favorite food genres. 1. Underground Vegan. What: Vegetarian/Vegan restaurant that serves hand-crafted food. Their ultimate mission is to know where the food...
Bham Now
Now the News: $50M amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham, Avondale Park’s Miss Fancy statue update + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! To get your week started off right, we’re bringing you recent buzzy happenings from around the city, including the $50 million amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham, updates on Avondale Park’s Miss Fancy statue and a new food truck court. NEW $50M amphitheater proposed for North...
Birmingham NBC 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire in December
Jerry Tracey, chief meteorologist at NBC 13 in Birmingham, is retiring in December after 35 years at WVTM, the station announced Monday. “I am incredibly grateful to my friends and colleagues through the last 35-plus years here at WVTM 13, and to all the wonderful people across central Alabama,” Tracey said in a statement. “You all make my life so much more rewarding, and I truly thank all of you for making me feel like I am part of your family. When severe weather threatens, I want to make sure my community family, along with my immediate family, stay safe. That’s how I approach my weather forecasts, and I thank you for watching and trusting me all these years.”
Samford University denies student application to form LGBTQ group
When Angela Whitlock, a Cumberland Law student at Samford University, was looking for student groups to join last year, she noticed something was missing. There were groups for Black, Hispanic and Native American law students, student athletes, women, and various political organizations. But none were for LGBTQ students. So last...
wbrc.com
Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater
The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
Comeback Town: Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it...
Birmingham, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
Bham Now
Unique date ideas in Birmingham ranging from FREE to $50
Want to spice up date night? You’ve come to the right place! We put together the ultimate guide to date ideas in Birmingham with prices ranging from FREE to $50. Read on—the perfect date awaits. FREE date ideas in Birmingham. Low on cash? Check out these great date...
Bham Now
Giving it all away—how Sanjay Singh made a fortune in Birmingham and is giving it back
Picture this. You come to the US from India as a college dropout without much money. You try to go to college again, but the tuition is constantly rising. Barely scraping by and having multiple jobs at once, you work hard to get your Master of Business Administration. Fast forward, you’re a millionaire, a successful entrepreneur and an investor. Sanjay Singh doesn’t have to imagine this—it’s his life. Now, he’s investing back into the community of Birmingham—the city that invested so much into him.
Alabama native who nearly lost leg to copperhead snake will walk down aisle thanks to UAB experts
Raela Wells feared she may never walk again after she landed in the hospital when a copperhead snake bit her twice last summer. Thanks to experts at UAB Hospital, the Alabama native’s leg was saved, and Wells plans to walk down the aisle at her wedding in November. She...
birminghamtimes.com
Schedule of Events Planned During Magic City Classic Week in Birmingham
Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the 81st Magic City Classic. Here’s a listing of several dozen events leading up to the game. FRIDAY, OCT. 21. Plum Bar, 108 17th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203, has several...
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
CBS 42 House Calls: RSV cases surging among children
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discussed the surge of RSV cases among children and the symptoms to watch out for. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for […]
communityjournal.net
Newly Opened Birmingham Coffee Shop Gives the Homeless Chance to Work
Troy Whetstone, owner of the newly opened Modern House Coffee Shop in Titusville, said he wasn’t one for coffee until recently. “I’ll go grab a Mountain Dew if I need some hype,” Whetstone said. Modern House, which has been in the works since 2019, held its...
momcollective.com
Grandpa’s Guide to Burgers :: Over the Mountain Edition
Every week my dad meets with the ROMEOs – Retired Old Men Eating Out. (I have also been told this has been claimed by “Retired Old Methodists Eating Out.”) They gather for breakfast at the same place at same time each week and solve the world’s problems. They also have been on a self-appointed quest to find the best burger in Birmingham, and they have covered a lot of ground, at least south of the city.
