MURFREESBORO - The MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and the Blue Raider football team are honored to host the 40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Football Game – the longest-running in the NCAA! Kick-off versus the Charlotte 49ers is slated for November 12 at 2:30 p.m. Thanks to our partners at Mid-South Ford Dealers and the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center, this day will be filled with events and activities to honor and recognize our veterans, current service members, and their families.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO