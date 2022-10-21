Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders 10th as play suspended at Olde Stone
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - A few groups finished the second round, but play was suspended due to darkness before the full field could complete 36 holes of the Olde Stone Intercollegiate on Monday at the Club at Olde Stone. Middle Tennessee finished the day in 10th place at 35-over. Abbie...
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Dropped Three Sets to WKU on Sunday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team took on the Hilltoppers for the final time this regular season on Sunday. The Blue Raiders were only able to scrape together 24 kills on a .159 hitting percentage to go along with three blocks. The Blue Raiders (13-9, 2-6...
goblueraiders.com
Middle Tennessee Welcomes Florida Atlantic for Senior Day Sunday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will honor a six-member senior class this Sunday afternoon after they play the Florida Atlantic Owls at Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium. Kickoff for the Senior Day match is set for noon CT. Forwards Cambell Kivisto, Gentry Davis and...
goblueraiders.com
40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces game set for Nov. 12
MURFREESBORO - The MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and the Blue Raider football team are honored to host the 40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Football Game – the longest-running in the NCAA! Kick-off versus the Charlotte 49ers is slated for November 12 at 2:30 p.m. Thanks to our partners at Mid-South Ford Dealers and the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center, this day will be filled with events and activities to honor and recognize our veterans, current service members, and their families.
Comments / 0