ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 2

Willie Mae Rawlinson
2d ago

Glad to see all of theses events are happening. I truly hope that everything will turn out a success. This is suppose to be a days of fun, excitement, joy, Love, most of all Peace. Wishing everyone safety all during that week. 💯💯💯👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾♥️♥️♥️

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

BREAKING: Birmingham amphitheater funding clears first step

Last week, Birmingham erupted in equal parts excitement and frustration with the announcement of a proposed $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham. On Monday, October 24, local leaders reached an agreement with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the amphitheater—clearing the first step in the process.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 plant-based food options in Birmingham to check out

Looking for new healthy places to eat around The Magic City? Keep reading to learn more about about plant-based food options in Birmingham that may just broaden your favorite food genres. 1. Underground Vegan. What: Vegetarian/Vegan restaurant that serves hand-crafted food. Their ultimate mission is to know where the food...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham’s Elias Hendricks III to Bring His Classical Male Vocal Quartet to Lyric Theatre

It was at the age of 15 that Elias Hendricks III first felt his inspiration. He remembers seeing a group of three Black tenors perform at the Alabama Theater in downtown Birmingham and wanting to be like that group – Three Mo’ Tenors just as he was beginning his own career as a budding singer in styles as varied as that group’s, which encompassed everything from soul and blues to opera.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Unique date ideas in Birmingham ranging from FREE to $50

Want to spice up date night? You’ve come to the right place! We put together the ultimate guide to date ideas in Birmingham with prices ranging from FREE to $50. Read on—the perfect date awaits. FREE date ideas in Birmingham. Low on cash? Check out these great date...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater

The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

How one new group can help you become a homeowner—workshop Oct. 27, 5PM in Homewood

The path to homeownership can be a rocky one, especially for historically marginalized groups. To smooth the way, RealtySouth and its affiliates, CanopyTitle and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, have created a new Belonging Council. Their goal: to promote diversity and inclusion among employees and the people they serve so that everyone knows they belong. Keep reading to learn all about it, including a homebuying workshop at La Perla Nayarita in Homewood October 27 at 5PM.
HOMEWOOD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for October 16, 2022

Bessemer man in custody after officer shot, standoff at Hoover apartment complex. 31-year-old Evan Rashad Lucas of Bessemer has been identified as the suspect by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Full story here. Officer placed on administrative leave after shooting 'suspicious person' in Homewood. An officer with the Homewood Police...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County resumes emergency rental applications

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County resumed its Covid-19 emergency rental assistance program applications. The county received an additional $5 million in funding from the state of Alabama. It temporarily suspended the program after June of 2022 so they could ensure processing applications in the pipeline without running out...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Voter registration drive held in Kingston area of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As election day approaches, folks in the Kingston area of Birmingham were given a chance to register to vote. The Morrell Todd Homes Resident Council along with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference hosted a voter registration drive Saturday. The organizers held the event to stress the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Grandpa’s Guide to Burgers :: Over the Mountain Edition

Every week my dad meets with the ROMEOs – Retired Old Men Eating Out. (I have also been told this has been claimed by “Retired Old Methodists Eating Out.”) They gather for breakfast at the same place at same time each week and solve the world’s problems. They also have been on a self-appointed quest to find the best burger in Birmingham, and they have covered a lot of ground, at least south of the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy