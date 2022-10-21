Read full article on original website
Willie Mae Rawlinson
2d ago
Glad to see all of theses events are happening. I truly hope that everything will turn out a success. This is suppose to be a days of fun, excitement, joy, Love, most of all Peace. Wishing everyone safety all during that week. 💯💯💯👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾♥️♥️♥️
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Bham Now
BREAKING: Birmingham amphitheater funding clears first step
Last week, Birmingham erupted in equal parts excitement and frustration with the announcement of a proposed $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham. On Monday, October 24, local leaders reached an agreement with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the amphitheater—clearing the first step in the process.
Bham Now
Now the News: $50M amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham, Avondale Park’s Miss Fancy statue update + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! To get your week started off right, we’re bringing you recent buzzy happenings from around the city, including the $50 million amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham, updates on Avondale Park’s Miss Fancy statue and a new food truck court. NEW $50M amphitheater proposed for North...
wvtm13.com
Magic City Classic Week to bring tens of thousands of fans to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s Magic City Classic week and thousands will be heading to Legion Field for the big annual game on Saturday. Starting today at 8 a.m. you can buy your tailgating spot down at legion field as tailgating move-in starts on Wednesday. Officials are expecting more...
Bham Now
Hoover Heights Climbing Center reopens + 4 new Birmingham businesses to get excited about
Birmingham, it’s time to climb to new heights and chow down on scrumptious bites. There are so many businesses coming to town and we’re sharing five spots we can’t wait to visit. Keep reading to learn all about these new businesses. 1. A-Train Station | West End.
Comeback Town: Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it...
Food court for food trucks coming to downtown Birmingham starting Monday
Birmingham attorney and retail developer Eric Guster has a new vision for downtown, a food court specifically designed for food trucks. Guster purchased the property at 1104 3rd Ave. North last year, which used to be a Waffle House, in order to create a space specially designed food trucks to gather and sell to hungry patrons.
wvtm13.com
BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
Bham Now
7 plant-based food options in Birmingham to check out
Looking for new healthy places to eat around The Magic City? Keep reading to learn more about about plant-based food options in Birmingham that may just broaden your favorite food genres. 1. Underground Vegan. What: Vegetarian/Vegan restaurant that serves hand-crafted food. Their ultimate mission is to know where the food...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Elias Hendricks III to Bring His Classical Male Vocal Quartet to Lyric Theatre
It was at the age of 15 that Elias Hendricks III first felt his inspiration. He remembers seeing a group of three Black tenors perform at the Alabama Theater in downtown Birmingham and wanting to be like that group – Three Mo’ Tenors just as he was beginning his own career as a budding singer in styles as varied as that group’s, which encompassed everything from soul and blues to opera.
wvtm13.com
Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
Bham Now
Unique date ideas in Birmingham ranging from FREE to $50
Want to spice up date night? You’ve come to the right place! We put together the ultimate guide to date ideas in Birmingham with prices ranging from FREE to $50. Read on—the perfect date awaits. FREE date ideas in Birmingham. Low on cash? Check out these great date...
wbrc.com
Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater
The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
ABC 33/40 News
Norwood residents react to proposed plans to build a concert hall at old Carraway Hospital
Residents of Norwood are anticipating a new amphitheater being built at the old Carraway Hospital location, 1600 Carraway Blvd. The idea became public during a Jefferson County Commission meeting. There, Commissioner Jimmie Stephens notified fellow commissioners that live nation would be open to closing the Pelham oak mountain theatre in...
Bham Now
How one new group can help you become a homeowner—workshop Oct. 27, 5PM in Homewood
The path to homeownership can be a rocky one, especially for historically marginalized groups. To smooth the way, RealtySouth and its affiliates, CanopyTitle and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, have created a new Belonging Council. Their goal: to promote diversity and inclusion among employees and the people they serve so that everyone knows they belong. Keep reading to learn all about it, including a homebuying workshop at La Perla Nayarita in Homewood October 27 at 5PM.
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for October 16, 2022
Bessemer man in custody after officer shot, standoff at Hoover apartment complex. 31-year-old Evan Rashad Lucas of Bessemer has been identified as the suspect by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Full story here. Officer placed on administrative leave after shooting 'suspicious person' in Homewood. An officer with the Homewood Police...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County resumes emergency rental applications
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County resumed its Covid-19 emergency rental assistance program applications. The county received an additional $5 million in funding from the state of Alabama. It temporarily suspended the program after June of 2022 so they could ensure processing applications in the pipeline without running out...
wvtm13.com
Voter registration drive held in Kingston area of Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As election day approaches, folks in the Kingston area of Birmingham were given a chance to register to vote. The Morrell Todd Homes Resident Council along with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference hosted a voter registration drive Saturday. The organizers held the event to stress the...
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
communityjournal.net
Newly Opened Birmingham Coffee Shop Gives the Homeless Chance to Work
Troy Whetstone, owner of the newly opened Modern House Coffee Shop in Titusville, said he wasn’t one for coffee until recently. “I’ll go grab a Mountain Dew if I need some hype,” Whetstone said. Modern House, which has been in the works since 2019, held its...
momcollective.com
Grandpa’s Guide to Burgers :: Over the Mountain Edition
Every week my dad meets with the ROMEOs – Retired Old Men Eating Out. (I have also been told this has been claimed by “Retired Old Methodists Eating Out.”) They gather for breakfast at the same place at same time each week and solve the world’s problems. They also have been on a self-appointed quest to find the best burger in Birmingham, and they have covered a lot of ground, at least south of the city.
