It was at the age of 15 that Elias Hendricks III first felt his inspiration. He remembers seeing a group of three Black tenors perform at the Alabama Theater in downtown Birmingham and wanting to be like that group – Three Mo’ Tenors just as he was beginning his own career as a budding singer in styles as varied as that group’s, which encompassed everything from soul and blues to opera.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO