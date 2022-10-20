Read full article on original website
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Sparks Strong Reactions With News He Could ‘Finally Announce’
Wilmer Valderrama isn't just Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS anymore. He's now a shareholder in iHeartMedia's "My Cultura" podcast — and fans couldn't be more thrilled for him. The NCIS star, who has been on the CBS crime drama for the past eight years, took to Instagram to...
James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant
James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' After Breakup, Source Says
No hard cutoffs for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. A source tells ET that the two still communicate despite their breakup in August. "Pete and Kim still keep in touch," the source says. "It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact."
Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)
If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
Star Jones Weighs In on Whether She Would Return to 'The View' (Exclusive)
Star Jones loved her time on The View -- but it’s not enough to get her to quit her day job. “I have so much fun with the girls,” Jones told ET on Saturday during the WACO Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. “But as the new judge on Divorce Court, my hands are completely full."
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
'The White Lotus' Stars Aubrey Plaza and Michael Imperioli Promise a 'Volcanic' Season 2 (Exclusive)
The White Lotus, creator Mike White's Emmy-winning HBO social satire, builds on the promise of season 1 and delivers an absorbing second season supported by eccentric, award-worthy performances and character-driven stories that simmer with humor and tension until they boil over in unexpected ways. Echoing that sentiment is a star-studded...
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 'Diva' Daughter Shares a Mommy-and-Me Twinning Moment
Mariah Carey is sharing a matchy-matchy moment with her daughter! Mimi and "Roe Roe," as the songstress calls daughter Monroe, posed for a cute mommy-and-me snapshot while rocking braids and gorgeous curls and adorably similar ensembles. "Roe Roe Diva!👑…And MImi!!🦋💎" Carey captioned one image, in which the mother-daughter duo strike...
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Teaser Introduces a Whole New World in the MCU
Paul Rudd is headed back to the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania -- but things aren't as they seem!. Marvel released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming film on Monday, giving fans a look at the wild new world Rudd's Scott Lang is sucked into after an ominous warning from Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) -- who, as we know, was trapped in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, and seemingly hasn't been totally forthcoming about her time there.
Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death
Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn. The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.
Anne Hathaway Says She's 'Pulling' for 'Princess Diaries 3' (Exclusive)
Anne Hathaway is always ready for a return to Genovia!. The actress recently sat down with ET's Rachel Smith to discuss her upcoming movie, Armageddon Time, but also took a moment to rave about the possibility of making a Princess Diaries 3 and the chance to work with the "magnificent" Julie Andrews once again.
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Surprising Teenage Dream to Kelly Clarkson
Dwayne Johnson had his sights set on the honky-tonk! In a new video from his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Adam star revealed one of his career goals prior to stepping into the wrestling ring and on the big screen. "At one time, when I was 15...
Sarah Hyland Shares Video of Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating Her Wedding to Wells Adams
A special day made even more magical! Sarah Hyland is sharing a look at her gorgeous wedding to Wells Adams, and the heartfelt officiating by her Modern Familyco-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Hyland took to Instagram on Saturday to post the video, which showed her and the former Bachelor in Paradise...
'Dancing with the Stars' Alum Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Second Child After Sharing Fertility Struggles
Dancing with the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child with husband Samuel Cusick! The professional dancer shared the exciting news on Monday. "Baby #2 coming May 2023 🥰🥰,” she captioned a picture of her holding up a sonogram while standing next to her husband and their 23-month-old daughter, Sage. "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister. #pregnancyannouncement #pregnancy #baby #pregnant #growingfamily."
'Ellen' Girl Sophia Grace Announces She's 5 Months Pregnant: 'The Baby Is the Size of a Banana'
Sophia Grace, the social media star who first earned fame as a 5-year-old during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, announced Saturday she's five months pregnant. "I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," gushed the 19-year-old in a 7 minutes, 52 seconds video...
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out
Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Admits to Lying to Christine About Custody Laws as Split Turns Ugly
Kody Brown isn't above playing dirty when it comes to his split from his third wife, Christine Brown. On Sunday's Sister Wives, the at-odds exes begin discussing logistics, including the sale of Christine's house and custody of their 12-year-old daughter, Truely. "You and I have to actually have a child...
