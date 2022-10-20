ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
RadarOnline

James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant

James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)

If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
WUSA

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
WUSA

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 'Diva' Daughter Shares a Mommy-and-Me Twinning Moment

Mariah Carey is sharing a matchy-matchy moment with her daughter! Mimi and "Roe Roe," as the songstress calls daughter Monroe, posed for a cute mommy-and-me snapshot while rocking braids and gorgeous curls and adorably similar ensembles. "Roe Roe Diva!👑…And MImi!!🦋💎" Carey captioned one image, in which the mother-daughter duo strike...
WUSA

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Teaser Introduces a Whole New World in the MCU

Paul Rudd is headed back to the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania -- but things aren't as they seem!. Marvel released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming film on Monday, giving fans a look at the wild new world Rudd's Scott Lang is sucked into after an ominous warning from Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) -- who, as we know, was trapped in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, and seemingly hasn't been totally forthcoming about her time there.
WUSA

Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death

Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn. The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

Anne Hathaway Says She's 'Pulling' for 'Princess Diaries 3' (Exclusive)

Anne Hathaway is always ready for a return to Genovia!. The actress recently sat down with ET's Rachel Smith to discuss her upcoming movie, Armageddon Time, but also took a moment to rave about the possibility of making a Princess Diaries 3 and the chance to work with the "magnificent" Julie Andrews once again.
WUSA

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Surprising Teenage Dream to Kelly Clarkson

Dwayne Johnson had his sights set on the honky-tonk! In a new video from his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Adam star revealed one of his career goals prior to stepping into the wrestling ring and on the big screen. "At one time, when I was 15...
WUSA

'Dancing with the Stars' Alum Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Second Child After Sharing Fertility Struggles

Dancing with the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child with husband Samuel Cusick! The professional dancer shared the exciting news on Monday. "Baby #2 coming May 2023 🥰🥰,” she captioned a picture of her holding up a sonogram while standing next to her husband and their 23-month-old daughter, Sage. "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister. #pregnancyannouncement #pregnancy #baby #pregnant #growingfamily."
UTAH STATE
WUSA

Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out

Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...

