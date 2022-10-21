ATLANTA – Gordon Sargent turned in a 4-under 68 to win the stroke play portion of the East Lake Cup contested Monday at East Lake Golf Club. The sophomore notched three straight birdies from holes Nos. 5-7 to go out in 33 and went 1-under on the back for a one-stroke win over Pepperdine’s Derek Hitchner and Arizona State’s Luke Potter. Sargent’s only blemish came in the form of a bogey on the par-3 11th.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO