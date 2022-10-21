ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

vucommodores.com

Ticket TWOsDay Deals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt has launched a pair of ticket deals for Commodore football and men’s basketball, with the deals on sale now while supplies last. The Commodore Combo includes tickets to the Florida (Nov. 19) and Tennessee (Nov. 26) football games for $120 and includes a $30 gift card to Assembly Food Hall in Nashville. The package is available for purchase through Nov. 16, while supplies last.
vucommodores.com

Sargent Wins East Lake Cup Title

ATLANTA – Gordon Sargent turned in a 4-under 68 to win the stroke play portion of the East Lake Cup contested Monday at East Lake Golf Club. The sophomore notched three straight birdies from holes Nos. 5-7 to go out in 33 and went 1-under on the back for a one-stroke win over Pepperdine’s Derek Hitchner and Arizona State’s Luke Potter. Sargent’s only blemish came in the form of a bogey on the par-3 11th.
