Brian Flores coaching record: Why Dolphins fired head coach after back-to-back winning seasons
The Dolphins were one of the most surprising teams to enter the coaching carousel this past offseason, firing head coach Brian Flores less than 24 hours after their season came to a close. Unlike most teams that decided to make a change at the top — there were 10 in...
Is Russell Wilson playing Week 7? Fantasy injury update for Jets-Broncos
While some fantasy football owners are rejoicing at the returns of QBs Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa (and Kenny Pickett avoiding the Steelers' final injury report), others are scrambling at fantasy's highest-scoring position. It doesn't help that the struggling Russell Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him out of Sunday's home matchup against the Jets. While Wilson hasn't lived up to his lofty expectations in most formats, his playing status does affect some fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
What channel is Bears vs. Patriots on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 7
An arrow is pointing up for a quarterback, while another one points down on "Monday Night Football." If you were to tell NFL fans prior to the start of the 2022 season that a Bears quarterback and a Patriots quarterback were heading in opposite directions, few could have predicted exactly how the situations would play out.
Fantasy Defense rankings Week 8: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football
Forrest Gump loved football, and not just because he loved to run. He also appreciated the randomness of the game, which paralleled the unpredictability of existence. The NFL version of "Life is like a box of chocolates — you never know what you're gonna get" could very well be "any given Sunday." We have witnessed some very random stuff this season, especially with defenses, and with every point taking on more importance at this stage of the fantasy football season, we really have to buckle down at D/ST. Our Week 8 fantasy defense rankings can help you pinpoint those important sleepers and waiver-wire streamers.
Bill Belichick career wins: How Patriots coach's record compares to winningest coaches in NFL history
Bill Belichick has steadily climbed up the NFL's all-time coaching wins leaderboard during his time with the Patriots. He is set to reach another benchmark with his next victory. Belichick tied Bears legend George Halas for second-most wins in NFL history, including playoffs, when the Patriots beat the Browns in...
What channel is Packers vs. Commanders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 7 game
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are hoping to get their season back on track as they travel to Washington in Week 7 to take on the Commanders. Green Bay is reeling after two demoralizing losses in a row to the Giants and Jets. The team has dropped to a 3-3 record — two games behind the Vikings in first place in the NFC North.
How did Dak Prescott look in return from thumb injury? Cowboys QB delivers solid stats vs. Lions
Dak Prescott made his return to the field Sunday in Week 7 against the Lions. The Cowboys quarterback had been sidelined since Week 1 with a thumb injury, and the team started Cooper Rush in his stead. There was pressure for Prescott to deliver. Rush kept Dallas competitive, but the...
How did Christian McCaffrey do in 49ers debut? Stats, highlights as RB flashes in limited action
The 49ers stunned the NFL world when they completed a trade for Christian McCaffrey late Thursday. San Francisco sent four draft picks to the Panthers to acquire McCaffrey. It was expected that the star running back would provide a big upgrade to their offense once he was able to play.
Why are the Colts benching Matt Ryan? Turnovers, sacks, shoulder injury lead Indy to name Sam Ehlinger starter
The Colts are making a change at the quarterback position. Again. Matt Ryan will no longer be the starter in Indianapolis. Instead, the Colts will be handing the reins to backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger in the hopes that he can spark what has been a dormant offense. The Colts acquired...
Explaining the Tua Rule: How Tua Tagovailoa changed NFL's concussion protocol
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the unfortunate distinction of having a new NFL rule named after him for all the wrong reasons. The "Tua Rule," an update to the league's concussion protocol, was enacted following widespread public outcry after the third-year Miami signal-caller suffered a concussion in a Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Bengals. Perceived missteps by the Dolphins the week prior against the Bills resulted in scathing criticism — and an update — to the NFL's protocol shortly thereafter.
Isiah Pacheco fantasy outlook: Why Chiefs are starting rookie RB over Clyde Edwards-Helaire
The Chiefs are making some changes to their running back rotation ahead of their Week 7 game against the 49ers. Kansas City will no longer be starting former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire at quarterback. Instead, seventh-round rookie Isiah Pacheco will start for the team. Pacheco had a strong training camp...
'Time to grow a pair': Zach Wilson motivates Jets in win vs. Broncos — and for the coming weeks
Plenty of Hollywood huddle moments have graced the silver screen over the years. Sunday afternoon, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson added another, only in a real-life setting. Following the Jets' ugly 16-9 win over the Broncos in Denver, the second-year quarterback shared the somewhat motivational words he offered a beaten-down Jets huddle that featured a few unfamiliar faces.
Who is Sam Ehlinger? Colts tap former Texas star as starter for rest of season after Matt Ryan injury
There's a new man set to take the reins of the Colts offense this season. The Matt Ryan experience has not gone to plan in the opening seven games of the season. And after another subpar display in Indianapolis' 19-10 loss to Tennessee in Week 7, head coach Frank Reich is making a change.
Is Jaylen Waddle playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Steelers-Dolphins Sunday Night Football
Jaylen Waddle has been a fantasy football star again this season, and with a favorable matchup against Pittsburgh on tap in Week 7, he's a borderline WR1. However, a shoulder injury has him "questionable" for Sunday night's game, and you can bet nervous fantasy owners are frantically checking for updates ahead of one of their last start 'em, sit 'em decisions of the week.
College Football Playoff bracket: Here's what a 12-team playoff would look like after Week 8
The undefeated ranks were thinned by three on Saturday when Syracuse, UCLA and Ole Miss suffered their first losses. In the world of a four-team College Football Playoff, those defeats are extremely costly, but they will be less so when the field expands to 12 teams. Starting possibly in 2024...
Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe: Inside the Patriots' QB 'controversy' and who Bill Belichick will choose to start
When Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion in the first quarter of the Patriots' Week 4 game against the Packers, many assumed that New England was going to be in trouble. The Patriots had already lost Mac Jones to a high-ankle sprain, so all that they had left on the roster was third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe.
Most wins by NFL coach: Bill Belichick to pass Bears legend George Halas on list of NFL's winningest coaches
Bill Belichick has established himself as one of the best coaches in NFL history, and perhaps the greatest of all time. That said, he is still chasing accomplishments as his legendary career continues. He will have a chance to achieve one when the Patriots play the Bears on "Monday Night...
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 7 Bears-Patriots single-game tournaments
The Bears will make the trek to Foxboro to play the Patriots to wrap up Week 7 on Monday Night Football. The Patriots are 7.5-point favorites entering this prime-time matchup, and the total is set at 40 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Unlike last week's game on MNF where you had two teams with talented offenses, this week's contest does not have the same talent pool. The good news for DFS players is you can lean on running backs (David Montgomery, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson) and defenses, all of which will be in a lot of FanDuel single-game lineups.
How 'Call of Duty' helped Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Chiefs offense get on the same page
Putting the "Team" in "Team Deathmatch." Anyone who's played "Call of Duty" knows that squadding up with the boys (or ladies) is much more enjoyable than having a team full of randos. As it turns out, the Chiefs found that out on the Friday night. The Chiefs haven't exactly been...
Seahawks' Geno Smith explains how his 7-year path back to starting job prepared him for success: 'I know I’m better for all those years'
When Pete Carroll made the decision to roll with Geno Smith as his starting quarterback, it was met with near-unanimous ridicule. Many wondered how an NFL coach could entrust the season to a quarterback who has started just five games since 2015, let alone one with a 13-21 record. And why wouldn't they pursue another quarterback via trade, like Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield?
