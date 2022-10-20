ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Is Russell Wilson playing Week 7? Fantasy injury update for Jets-Broncos

While some fantasy football owners are rejoicing at the returns of QBs Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa (and Kenny Pickett avoiding the Steelers' final injury report), others are scrambling at fantasy's highest-scoring position. It doesn't help that the struggling Russell Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him out of Sunday's home matchup against the Jets. While Wilson hasn't lived up to his lofty expectations in most formats, his playing status does affect some fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
DENVER, CO
Fantasy Defense rankings Week 8: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football

Forrest Gump loved football, and not just because he loved to run. He also appreciated the randomness of the game, which paralleled the unpredictability of existence. The NFL version of "Life is like a box of chocolates — you never know what you're gonna get" could very well be "any given Sunday." We have witnessed some very random stuff this season, especially with defenses, and with every point taking on more importance at this stage of the fantasy football season, we really have to buckle down at D/ST. Our Week 8 fantasy defense rankings can help you pinpoint those important sleepers and waiver-wire streamers.
TENNESSEE STATE
Explaining the Tua Rule: How Tua Tagovailoa changed NFL's concussion protocol

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the unfortunate distinction of having a new NFL rule named after him for all the wrong reasons. The "Tua Rule," an update to the league's concussion protocol, was enacted following widespread public outcry after the third-year Miami signal-caller suffered a concussion in a Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Bengals. Perceived missteps by the Dolphins the week prior against the Bills resulted in scathing criticism — and an update — to the NFL's protocol shortly thereafter.
MIAMI, FL
'Time to grow a pair': Zach Wilson motivates Jets in win vs. Broncos — and for the coming weeks

Plenty of Hollywood huddle moments have graced the silver screen over the years. Sunday afternoon, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson added another, only in a real-life setting. Following the Jets' ugly 16-9 win over the Broncos in Denver, the second-year quarterback shared the somewhat motivational words he offered a beaten-down Jets huddle that featured a few unfamiliar faces.
DENVER, CO
Is Jaylen Waddle playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Steelers-Dolphins Sunday Night Football

Jaylen Waddle has been a fantasy football star again this season, and with a favorable matchup against Pittsburgh on tap in Week 7, he's a borderline WR1. However, a shoulder injury has him "questionable" for Sunday night's game, and you can bet nervous fantasy owners are frantically checking for updates ahead of one of their last start 'em, sit 'em decisions of the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 7 Bears-Patriots single-game tournaments

The Bears will make the trek to Foxboro to play the Patriots to wrap up Week 7 on Monday Night Football. The Patriots are 7.5-point favorites entering this prime-time matchup, and the total is set at 40 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Unlike last week's game on MNF where you had two teams with talented offenses, this week's contest does not have the same talent pool. The good news for DFS players is you can lean on running backs (David Montgomery, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson) and defenses, all of which will be in a lot of FanDuel single-game lineups.
CHICAGO, IL
Seahawks' Geno Smith explains how his 7-year path back to starting job prepared him for success: 'I know I’m better for all those years'

When Pete Carroll made the decision to roll with Geno Smith as his starting quarterback, it was met with near-unanimous ridicule. Many wondered how an NFL coach could entrust the season to a quarterback who has started just five games since 2015, let alone one with a 13-21 record. And why wouldn't they pursue another quarterback via trade, like Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield?
SEATTLE, WA

