What channel is Saints vs. Cardinals on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 7

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Brian Flores coaching record: Why Dolphins fired head coach after back-to-back winning seasons
The Dolphins were one of the most surprising teams to enter the coaching carousel this past offseason, firing head coach Brian Flores less than 24 hours after their season came to a close. Unlike most teams that decided to make a change at the top — there were 10 in...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Cowboys vs. Lions on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 7 game
Dan Campbell said after the Lions' Week 5 loss to the Patriots that he believed his team hit "rock bottom," a statement that will be put to the test on Sunday. The Cowboys could represent an even greater challenge for Detroit, with Dak Prescott on track to return from a thumb injury that cost him five games. Powered by a dominant defense, Dallas went 4-1 in his absence and could quickly morph into one of the NFL's most complete teams if Prescott's return jumpstarts the offense.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Russell Wilson playing Week 7? Fantasy injury update for Jets-Broncos
While some fantasy football owners are rejoicing at the returns of QBs Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa (and Kenny Pickett avoiding the Steelers' final injury report), others are scrambling at fantasy's highest-scoring position. It doesn't help that the struggling Russell Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him out of Sunday's home matchup against the Jets. While Wilson hasn't lived up to his lofty expectations in most formats, his playing status does affect some fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bears vs. Patriots live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game online without cable
After four straight weeks of divisional battles, "Monday Night Football" takes on a much different tone in Week 7. This Monday, the Bears and Patriots go head-to-head for the first time since 2018 and just the 14th time ever in the regular season. The series between the franchises dates to 1973 and also includes Chicago's rout of New England in Super Bowl 20.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Justin Fields a draft bust? How the Bears and QB share blame for slow career start
It's still too early to call it one way or another on the Bears quarterback's career, but the returns haven't exactly been promising in his sophomore season. Fields has been one of the league's worst passers in 2022, a trend that has unfortunately followed him from his rookie season. So...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy TE Rankings Week 8: Who to start, sit at tight end in fantasy football
We made it through the worst bye week of the season for tight ends, but this week's two-team is still a killer for the position. Travis Kelce and Gerald Everett are missing from our Week 8 fantasy TE rankings for standard leagues, and it's entirely possible they're joined by Darren Waller (hamstring). That means sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will once again be important at fantasy football's thinnest position.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bill Belichick career wins: How Patriots coach's record compares to winningest coaches in NFL history
Bill Belichick has steadily climbed up the NFL's all-time coaching wins leaderboard during his time with the Patriots. He is set to reach another benchmark with his next victory. Belichick tied Bears legend George Halas for second-most wins in NFL history, including playoffs, when the Patriots beat the Browns in...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Dolphins don't have a 1st-round draft pick in 2023: Tom Brady, Sean Payton and tampering
The Dolphins are facing a rarity in 2023: they won't have a first-round selection in next year's NFL Draft despite not trading it away. Miami lost its 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick in the 2022 offseason as punishment for tampering related to attempts to acquire Tom Brady and Sean Payton. The league's investigation found "tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity." Team owner Stephen Ross was suspended through Oct. 17, which means he will likely be back at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday for the team's game vs. the Steelers.
ng-sportingnews.com
How did Dak Prescott look in return from thumb injury? Cowboys QB delivers solid stats vs. Lions
Dak Prescott made his return to the field Sunday in Week 7 against the Lions. The Cowboys quarterback had been sidelined since Week 1 with a thumb injury, and the team started Cooper Rush in his stead. There was pressure for Prescott to deliver. Rush kept Dallas competitive, but the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are the Colts benching Matt Ryan? Turnovers, sacks, shoulder injury lead Indy to name Sam Ehlinger starter
The Colts are making a change at the quarterback position. Again. Matt Ryan will no longer be the starter in Indianapolis. Instead, the Colts will be handing the reins to backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger in the hopes that he can spark what has been a dormant offense. The Colts acquired...
ng-sportingnews.com
What's wrong with Tom Brady, Buccaneers' offense? Six reasons for Tampa Bay's struggles
The Buccaneers were No. 2 in the NFL In total offense and scoring offense last season. With Tom Brady deciding not to retire and returning to Tampa Bay in 2022, they were expected be just as dangerous this season. Instead, the Bucs went into their Week 7 game in Carolina ranked 21st in both total and scoring offense.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Mark Andrews playing Week 7? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Browns
Mark Andrews is off to a phenomenal start once again this season, but a knee injury complicates his status for Baltimore's Week 7 matchup against Cleveland. With Andrews sitting as a set-it-and-forget-it TE1 when healthy, his playing status has a huge effect on fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Darren Waller (hamstring) has already been ruled out, and with Dallas Goedert, Dawson Knox, Tyler Higbee, and Irv Smith Jr. on bye, the Week 7 TE rankings are already thin. If Andrews is out, a waiver-wire sleeper like Ravens backup Isaiah Likely could find his way into starting lineups.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Christian McCaffrey playing Week 7? Fantasy update for 49ers-Chiefs
In one of the more notable in-season NFL trades of recent memory, the Panthers shipped off star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers for several future draft picks. The move has major fantasy football implications, as McCaffrey will be inserted into one of the more efficient offensives in the league. The biggest question fantasy owners are contemplating at the moment is McCaffrey's status for Week 7. He was traded late Thursday night, so can he really suit up and play a key role this Sunday?
ng-sportingnews.com
Explaining the Tua Rule: How Tua Tagovailoa changed NFL's concussion protocol
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the unfortunate distinction of having a new NFL rule named after him for all the wrong reasons. The "Tua Rule," an update to the league's concussion protocol, was enacted following widespread public outcry after the third-year Miami signal-caller suffered a concussion in a Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Bengals. Perceived missteps by the Dolphins the week prior against the Bills resulted in scathing criticism — and an update — to the NFL's protocol shortly thereafter.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Breece Hall, Chuba Hubbard affecting Week 8 waiver pickups
With another NFL Sunday in the books, fantasy football owners are doing their weekly recap to sort through the injury carnage. On Sunday, two young running backs (Breece Hall and Chuba Hubbard) exited early after hot stars. While it seems like Hubbard avoided serious issues, Hall's diagnosis for the rest of the season does not look great. If Hall or Hubbard is out for Week 8, owners will have to check out the waiver wire once again to see what RB depth is left.
ng-sportingnews.com
'Time to grow a pair': Zach Wilson motivates Jets in win vs. Broncos — and for the coming weeks
Plenty of Hollywood huddle moments have graced the silver screen over the years. Sunday afternoon, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson added another, only in a real-life setting. Following the Jets' ugly 16-9 win over the Broncos in Denver, the second-year quarterback shared the somewhat motivational words he offered a beaten-down Jets huddle that featured a few unfamiliar faces.
ng-sportingnews.com
Isiah Pacheco fantasy outlook: Why Chiefs are starting rookie RB over Clyde Edwards-Helaire
The Chiefs are making some changes to their running back rotation ahead of their Week 7 game against the 49ers. Kansas City will no longer be starting former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire at quarterback. Instead, seventh-round rookie Isiah Pacheco will start for the team. Pacheco had a strong training camp...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Sam Ehlinger? Colts tap former Texas star as starter for rest of season after Matt Ryan injury
There's a new man set to take the reins of the Colts offense this season. The Matt Ryan experience has not gone to plan in the opening seven games of the season. And after another subpar display in Indianapolis' 19-10 loss to Tennessee in Week 7, head coach Frank Reich is making a change.
ng-sportingnews.com
How 'Call of Duty' helped Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Chiefs offense get on the same page
Putting the "Team" in "Team Deathmatch." Anyone who's played "Call of Duty" knows that squadding up with the boys (or ladies) is much more enjoyable than having a team full of randos. As it turns out, the Chiefs found that out on the Friday night. The Chiefs haven't exactly been...
ng-sportingnews.com
Most wins by NFL coach: Bill Belichick to pass Bears legend George Halas on list of NFL's winningest coaches
Bill Belichick has established himself as one of the best coaches in NFL history, and perhaps the greatest of all time. That said, he is still chasing accomplishments as his legendary career continues. He will have a chance to achieve one when the Patriots play the Bears on "Monday Night...
Comments / 0