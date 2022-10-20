ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Take Third Place at the Yale Women's Interconference

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The Yale women's sailing team took third place at the Yale Women's Interconference Regatta this weekend, their second-to-last event of the season. The Bulldogs battled tough conditions all weekend. On Saturday, the wind was too light to sail; one race was attempted but abandoned. On Sunday, a breeze of about 10 knots died slowly over the day, ending at about five knots. Nonetheless, eight races were completed on the second day of the regatta.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Second Varsity Eight Top Finisher in Championship Eight at Head of Charles

BOSTON, Mass. – Yale women's crew was well represented at the famed Head of the Charles Regatta this weekend. The Bulldogs raced three crews and also had two alumnae boats compete. In Sunday's Championship Eight, Yale's varsity eight finished seventh with a time of 15:27.908. The Bulldogs second varsity...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Booker's Strike Lifts Bulldogs to Victory Over Penn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Behind a Laila Booker first half goal, the Yale women's soccer team took down Pennsylvania, 1-0, at Reese Stadium. With the win the Bulldogs improved to 6-5-3 overall and 2-1-2 in the Ivy league, while the Quakers fell to 3-4-7 overall and 0-3-2 in the Ivy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Men's Soccer Falls to Harvard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's soccer team fell to Harvard, 2-1, at Reese Stadium. With the loss, the Bulldogs dropped to 6-4-3 overall and 1-3 in the Ivy, while the Crimson improved to 7-4-3 overall and 1-1-2 in the Ivy. How It Happened. The Crimson had a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Wrap Up Play at ITA Super Regionals

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Yale men's tennis team wrapped up play at the ITA Super Regionals on Saturday. In singles, Michael Sun, who had won his first-round match, fell in the round of 16 to Dartmouth's Hikaru Takeda in three sets. The two split the first two sets, and Takeda won the deciding set 6-3. In doubles, Sun and partner Theo Dean lost to Penn's Edoardo and Kevin Zhu 8-4 in the quarterfinals.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs to Compete at Atlantic Coast Championships

NEW LONDON, Conn. - The Yale coed sailing team will compete at the Atlantic Coast Championships, hosted by the Coast Guard Academy this weekend. The Yale Bulldogs are headed to the Atlantic Coast Championship this weekend, the main championship event of the fall season. Saturday's forecast features a light southerly breeze that will build slowly to around eight knots over the course of the day. Sunday will bring an entirely new wind profile with a northeasterly breeze of ten to eighteen knots. This means the team will likely sail in a range of conditions over the course of the two days. Starting in the A division will be skipper Jack Egan '25 with crew Catherine Webb '23. The B division will likely start out with skipper Carmen Cowles '25 and crew. The Bulldogs are prepared for a range of conditions and look forward to putting their practice to the test.
NEW HAVEN, CT

