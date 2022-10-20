ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

ng-sportingnews.com

Is Russell Wilson playing Week 7? Fantasy injury update for Jets-Broncos

While some fantasy football owners are rejoicing at the returns of QBs Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa (and Kenny Pickett avoiding the Steelers' final injury report), others are scrambling at fantasy's highest-scoring position. It doesn't help that the struggling Russell Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him out of Sunday's home matchup against the Jets. While Wilson hasn't lived up to his lofty expectations in most formats, his playing status does affect some fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Cowboys vs. Lions on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 7 game

Dan Campbell said after the Lions' Week 5 loss to the Patriots that he believed his team hit "rock bottom," a statement that will be put to the test on Sunday. The Cowboys could represent an even greater challenge for Detroit, with Dak Prescott on track to return from a thumb injury that cost him five games. Powered by a dominant defense, Dallas went 4-1 in his absence and could quickly morph into one of the NFL's most complete teams if Prescott's return jumpstarts the offense.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Bears vs. Patriots live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game online without cable

After four straight weeks of divisional battles, "Monday Night Football" takes on a much different tone in Week 7. This Monday, the Bears and Patriots go head-to-head for the first time since 2018 and just the 14th time ever in the regular season. The series between the franchises dates to 1973 and also includes Chicago's rout of New England in Super Bowl 20.
CHICAGO, IL
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy WR Rankings Week 8: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football

The NFL season is flying by, as we’re officially into the second half of the fantasy football regular season. It's likely make-or-break time for a lot of owners, and our Week 8 fantasy WR rankings for standard leagues can help you spot sleepers and avoid busts at fantasy's deepest position. It certainly helps that some of the league’s best pass-catchers are back in action after a brutal four-team bye.
ng-sportingnews.com

Explaining the Tua Rule: How Tua Tagovailoa changed NFL's concussion protocol

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the unfortunate distinction of having a new NFL rule named after him for all the wrong reasons. The "Tua Rule," an update to the league's concussion protocol, was enacted following widespread public outcry after the third-year Miami signal-caller suffered a concussion in a Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Bengals. Perceived missteps by the Dolphins the week prior against the Bills resulted in scathing criticism — and an update — to the NFL's protocol shortly thereafter.
MIAMI, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Dolphins don't have a 1st-round draft pick in 2023: Tom Brady, Sean Payton and tampering

The Dolphins are facing a rarity in 2023: they won't have a first-round selection in next year's NFL Draft despite not trading it away. Miami lost its 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick in the 2022 offseason as punishment for tampering related to attempts to acquire Tom Brady and Sean Payton. The league's investigation found "tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity." Team owner Stephen Ross was suspended through Oct. 17, which means he will likely be back at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday for the team's game vs. the Steelers.
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Mark Andrews playing Week 7? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Browns

Mark Andrews is off to a phenomenal start once again this season, but a knee injury complicates his status for Baltimore's Week 7 matchup against Cleveland. With Andrews sitting as a set-it-and-forget-it TE1 when healthy, his playing status has a huge effect on fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Darren Waller (hamstring) has already been ruled out, and with Dallas Goedert, Dawson Knox, Tyler Higbee, and Irv Smith Jr. on bye, the Week 7 TE rankings are already thin. If Andrews is out, a waiver-wire sleeper like Ravens backup Isaiah Likely could find his way into starting lineups.
BALTIMORE, MD
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Breece Hall, Chuba Hubbard affecting Week 8 waiver pickups

With another NFL Sunday in the books, fantasy football owners are doing their weekly recap to sort through the injury carnage. On Sunday, two young running backs (Breece Hall and Chuba Hubbard) exited early after hot stars. While it seems like Hubbard avoided serious issues, Hall's diagnosis for the rest of the season does not look great. If Hall or Hubbard is out for Week 8, owners will have to check out the waiver wire once again to see what RB depth is left.
ng-sportingnews.com

Seahawks' Geno Smith explains how his 7-year path back to starting job prepared him for success: 'I know I’m better for all those years'

When Pete Carroll made the decision to roll with Geno Smith as his starting quarterback, it was met with near-unanimous ridicule. Many wondered how an NFL coach could entrust the season to a quarterback who has started just five games since 2015, let alone one with a 13-21 record. And why wouldn't they pursue another quarterback via trade, like Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield?
SEATTLE, WA

