calbears.com
Cal Hosts No. 1 UW, Oregon State
BERKELEY – The California men's soccer team returns home to host No. 1 Washington and Oregon State in a pair of Pac-12 Conference games on Goldman Field at Edwards Stadium. The 3-6-5 (1-4-2 Pac-12) Golden Bears take on the 12-0-2 Huskies (4-0-1 Pac-12) at 3 p.m. on Thursday and face the Beavers (5-3-4, 1-1-3 Pac-12 as of Oct. 25) at 12 p.m. on Sunday.
calbears.com
Bears Face No. 8 Ducks Saturday Afternoon
BERKELEY -- California returns to FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium for the second consecutive week on Oct. 29 for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff against No. 8 Oregon. The Golden Bears (3-4) and Ducks (6-1) are set to meet for the 85th time in history. Venue:. FTX Field at California...
calbears.com
Cal Finishes Strong At Isleworth Collegiate
WINDERMERE, Fla. – The California men's golf team concluded its 2022 fall schedule with an eighth-place finish at the Isleworth Collegiate on Tuesday. Cal shot a 2-over-par 290 on Tuesday for its best round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament and jumped three spots on the team leaderboard, the biggest improvement by any team during the final round. Third-ranked Auburn – one of seven teams ranked inside the top 42 nationally by Golfstat.com – won the Isleworth Collegiate at 27-under-par, while No. 11 Florida (-15) and No. 9 Illinois (-7) placed second and third.
calbears.com
Jackson Marches Into ITA Super Regional Final
STANFORD, Calif. – Cal men's tennis junior Ryder Jackson won his Sunday singles semifinal to advance to Monday's final at the ITA Northwest Super Regional Championships and to qualify for the ITA National Fall Championships in November. Jackson defeated Pacific's Ran Amar 6-1, 6-2, at Stanford's Taube Family Tennis...
calbears.com
Jackson Finishes As Super Regional Runner-Up
STANFORD, Calif. – Ryder Jackson completed a strong run in the ITA Northwest Super Regional Championships on Monday, when the Cal men's tennis junior competed in the singles final, falling to Stanford's Nishesh Basavareddy. Jackson, seeded seventh, lost to the top-seeded Basavareddy, 6-0, 6-3, at the Taube Family Tennis...
calbears.com
Bridget Ballard To Join Cal As Lacrosse Assistant Coach
BERKELEY – Bridget Ballard has been named an assistant coach with the Cal lacrosse program head coach Jennifer Wong announced Wednesday. Ballard will be in her first campaign as a collegiate coach in 2023 after previously working as a club coach for Building Blocks Lacrosse. She also served as an assistant coach for one season at Chatham High School, where she helped lead her alma mater to the 2017 New Jersey state finals after being a two-time US Lacrosse All-American as a prep.
calbears.com
Park’s 70 Highlights Round Two At Isleworth
WINDERMERE, Fla. – Jeewon Park played bogey-free golf on the way to a second-round 2-under-par 70, but the California men's golf team dropped three spots to 11th place on the team leaderboard at the Isleworth Collegiate on Monday. The Golden Bears could not make up ground on the front...
calbears.com
Enjoy The Journey
BERKELEY – With his senior season knocking on the door, Lars Thiemann is ready to put his best foot forward alongside his California men's basketball teammates in the 2022-23 campaign. The 7-foot-1 center is appreciative of the personal growth and learning experiences he's gathered on the way to reaching this point in his collegiate career.
calbears.com
Schubert, Lehner Enshrined In Cal Hall of Fame
BERKELEY – California rugby alumni Kort Schubert and Ray Lehner were enshrined into the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame this past weekend. Schubert was a part of the 2021 class, Lehner the 2022 class. A full schedule of events took place to celebrate the honorees of both the 2021...
