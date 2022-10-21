Read full article on original website
Escaping the Vortex
We had a good night’s sleep in the warm bunk room at Woods Hole. We woke in the dark and walked out to the main house to sit on the porch and await the sunrise. Coffee with real cream was provided and we enjoyed the colors blossoming in the morning sky. Hayley made a friend (we swear the cat was happy even if the picture doesn’t look it). The other guests joined us on the porch and we waited for the firey ball rise above the mountains and in to view.
Hostel Hopping
We slept well in the heated bunk room, which is simply a converted garage with several bunks, at Angels Rest Hiker Hostel. It was very cozy. We walked over to the communal kitchen and coffee was waiting for us and noticed the frost on the grass as we crossed the yard. This is likely a sign of things to come.
New Boot Goofin’
After a quick stop at Station 19E, I headed into the Roan Highlands. The following days of hiking were spectacular and challenging. The highlands concluded with a descent to Uncle Johnny’s Hostel. My new shoes awaited me and my feet couldn’t be happier. One relaxing night in a bed and then I was back on trail!
Digging Our Graves in the Desert
Day 103: 18 miles. Kennedy Meadows to middle of nothing at mile 1969. We waited for the coffee in the general store to be done until 09 and started walking only at 10.30. It was hot and exposed and it felt like another world after the High Sierra. We had to do a crazy climb and were hiking in the dark.
What’s That About Virginia Blues: SOBO Days 105 – 119
I’m not sure when the Virginia Blues are supposed to crush my spirits, but I can tell you that it certainly has not been during this last section. The past couple weeks of hiking have put me through a full range of emotions. This is, however, no different than any other week on trail. And despite any negative emotions and the real hardships of thru-hiking, there is rarely a day that I crawl into my tent with anything even resembling the blues.
Tennessee Ya Later Virginia
I neroed into and then zeroed in Damascus, arguably the most famous trail town on the AT. After some much needed rest, I headed back on the trail. A few miles later, I was out of Virginia and into Tennessee. Little did I know how beautiful the trail was about to become. The Roan Highlands would soon prove to be my favorite section of the South!
