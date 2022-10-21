I’m not sure when the Virginia Blues are supposed to crush my spirits, but I can tell you that it certainly has not been during this last section. The past couple weeks of hiking have put me through a full range of emotions. This is, however, no different than any other week on trail. And despite any negative emotions and the real hardships of thru-hiking, there is rarely a day that I crawl into my tent with anything even resembling the blues.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO