ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Missoula invites community to participate in public summit

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County JEDI Network is inviting community members to participate in an inaugural summit. "Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity," is an opportunity to build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems. The summit is slated for next Thursday and Friday on the University...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana doctors, nurses argue for public health; state argues for power to protect citizens

Mark Carpenter is a kidney transplant recipient who thought the COVID-19 vaccine would work for him, and he also figured health care providers who treat him would be vaccinated. But his body didn’t develop much immunity with the vaccine, and COVID-19 could severely affect his heart, lungs and one functioning kidney, he said. He’s had […] The post Montana doctors, nurses argue for public health; state argues for power to protect citizens appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Lake Co. Sheriff's Office offers drug collection site

MISSOULA, Mont. — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this coming Saturday and the Lake County Sheriff's Office will offer a collection site. A National Survey on Drug Use and Health in 2020 showed that majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from a home medicine cabinet. The...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Char-Koosta News

US Highway 93 Ronan-North Project Construction Begins October 31

RONAN — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Riverside Contracting, Inc. are excited to announce that work on the Ronan-North reconstruction project will begin on Monday, October 31. The project starts at the Round Butte Road intersection in Ronan and extends north for approximately1.5 miles on US Highway 93 (US 93).
RONAN, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital

I would like to provide the perspective of a hospital chaplain on the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, or LR-131, on the ballot this November.   I served as a hospital chaplain for 12 years.  On numerous occasions I was called to labor and delivery to provide support to parents facing the heart-rending situation of their […] The post Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

I-90 reopen after closure & blockages from crashes

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports that I-90 is open again through Homestake Pass. Before 2:00 a.m., posts indicated a crash was causing the full blockage of I-90 at mile-marker 233 near Homestake Pass. At that time, larger closure of eastbound I-90 was listed from mile-marker...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Woman killed in Polson crash identified

MISSOULA, MT — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a head-on collision north of Polson on Thursday. The driver killed in the accident was identified as 62-year-old Colleen Kelley of Polson. There is no new information on the person hospitalized with injuries. The Lake...
POLSON, MT
The Dogington Post

Woman Under Scrutiny After Killing and Skinning A Dog, Mistaking It For A Wolf

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Outrage arose after a woman boasted online about killing a wolf in Montana, only to discover it was a domestic dog. According to Aaron Bolton of Montana Public Radio, the incident is drawing attention to the state’s wolf hunting regulations.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic on a Busy Missoula Street

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 9:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty in the area of West Broadway and was made aware that multiple 911 calls had reported a dangerous driver nearby. A white Volkswagon Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Broadway. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Judge Denies Bail Reduction for Man Accused in Martin City Homicide

A Flathead County District Court judge denied a bail reduction motion for Del Orrin Crawford, a 40-year-old Kila man accused of shooting two Hungry Horse residents outside a Martin City bar, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband in August. Judge Dan Wilson at the Oct. 19 bail hearing...
MARTIN CITY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy