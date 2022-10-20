Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
After 26-year Delay, Environmental Cleanup Nears Completion at Contaminated West Valley Site
Nate Schwegel grew up in the rolling foothills west of Kalispell, in a West Valley Drive neighborhood just up the road from Ashley Creek. Decades later, he still vividly recalls the jumble of mysterious steel tanks striking haphazard poses amid the rabbit brush and bunch grass down the road from his childhood home, a junkyard playground for local children.
Missoula’s Mobile Support Team sees call volume double, eyes funding to grow
The program has diverted 783 calls from the emergency department this year, saving $1.6 million in costs.
NBCMontana
Missoula invites community to participate in public summit
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County JEDI Network is inviting community members to participate in an inaugural summit. "Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity," is an opportunity to build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems. The summit is slated for next Thursday and Friday on the University...
Montana doctors, nurses argue for public health; state argues for power to protect citizens
Mark Carpenter is a kidney transplant recipient who thought the COVID-19 vaccine would work for him, and he also figured health care providers who treat him would be vaccinated. But his body didn’t develop much immunity with the vaccine, and COVID-19 could severely affect his heart, lungs and one functioning kidney, he said. He’s had […] The post Montana doctors, nurses argue for public health; state argues for power to protect citizens appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Lake Co. Sheriff's Office offers drug collection site
MISSOULA, Mont. — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this coming Saturday and the Lake County Sheriff's Office will offer a collection site. A National Survey on Drug Use and Health in 2020 showed that majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from a home medicine cabinet. The...
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
montanarightnow.com
City of Missoula hires new security firm to patrol homeless sites and neighborhoods
MISSOULA, Mont. - The City of Missoula hired a new security firm, Black Knight Security, to replace the current security company, Rogers international, after the closure of the Authorized Campsite. The Missoula City Council voted to extend the contract by one month to extend security until the ACS closure, the...
Char-Koosta News
US Highway 93 Ronan-North Project Construction Begins October 31
RONAN — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Riverside Contracting, Inc. are excited to announce that work on the Ronan-North reconstruction project will begin on Monday, October 31. The project starts at the Round Butte Road intersection in Ronan and extends north for approximately1.5 miles on US Highway 93 (US 93).
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Montana Employers Found to be 3rd Worst in U.S. Hiring Struggle
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana employers are the third worst in the country in their struggle to hire and retain employees, according to a new study from the financial website WalletHub. KGVO Reached out to analyst Jill Gonzalez for the details of the study. Help Wanted Signs are Everywhere.
Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital
I would like to provide the perspective of a hospital chaplain on the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, or LR-131, on the ballot this November. I served as a hospital chaplain for 12 years. On numerous occasions I was called to labor and delivery to provide support to parents facing the heart-rending situation of their […] The post Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
I-90 reopen after closure & blockages from crashes
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports that I-90 is open again through Homestake Pass. Before 2:00 a.m., posts indicated a crash was causing the full blockage of I-90 at mile-marker 233 near Homestake Pass. At that time, larger closure of eastbound I-90 was listed from mile-marker...
Missoula Justice of the Peace Candidates Clash on Talk Back
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Running for reelection, Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show this week to take calls from listeners. Beal began by describing the role of a Justice of the Peace. “The process of running for judge is a whole...
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
NBCMontana
Woman killed in Polson crash identified
MISSOULA, MT — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a head-on collision north of Polson on Thursday. The driver killed in the accident was identified as 62-year-old Colleen Kelley of Polson. There is no new information on the person hospitalized with injuries. The Lake...
The Dogington Post
Woman Under Scrutiny After Killing and Skinning A Dog, Mistaking It For A Wolf
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Outrage arose after a woman boasted online about killing a wolf in Montana, only to discover it was a domestic dog. According to Aaron Bolton of Montana Public Radio, the incident is drawing attention to the state’s wolf hunting regulations.
Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 9:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty in the area of West Broadway and was made aware that multiple 911 calls had reported a dangerous driver nearby. A white Volkswagon Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Broadway. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Flathead Beacon
Judge Denies Bail Reduction for Man Accused in Martin City Homicide
A Flathead County District Court judge denied a bail reduction motion for Del Orrin Crawford, a 40-year-old Kila man accused of shooting two Hungry Horse residents outside a Martin City bar, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband in August. Judge Dan Wilson at the Oct. 19 bail hearing...
skylinesportsmt.com
Sac State rallies for overtime win, hands Griz second straight loss in the process
The talk of an infamous replay will rule the day on Sunday and for days to come around the state of Montana. But what about everything that came before Jared Gipson’s controversial 4th down catch?. The seventh-ranked Montana Grizzlies seemed intent on mirroring the performance, game plan and style...
