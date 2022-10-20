Read full article on original website
Related
Flathead Beacon
After 26-year Delay, Environmental Cleanup Nears Completion at Contaminated West Valley Site
Nate Schwegel grew up in the rolling foothills west of Kalispell, in a West Valley Drive neighborhood just up the road from Ashley Creek. Decades later, he still vividly recalls the jumble of mysterious steel tanks striking haphazard poses amid the rabbit brush and bunch grass down the road from his childhood home, a junkyard playground for local children.
Missoula’s Mobile Support Team sees call volume double, eyes funding to grow
The program has diverted 783 calls from the emergency department this year, saving $1.6 million in costs.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
NBCMontana
I-90 reopen after closure & blockages from crashes
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports that I-90 is open again through Homestake Pass. Before 2:00 a.m., posts indicated a crash was causing the full blockage of I-90 at mile-marker 233 near Homestake Pass. At that time, larger closure of eastbound I-90 was listed from mile-marker...
Study approved to convert Bitterroot branch railroad bridge to bike, ped use
The Missoula Redevelopment Agency on Thursday approved a $341,000 contract with HDR to study the bridge, consider its structural integrity and present a number of conceptual renderings.
Fairfield Sun Times
Big Sky Rail Authority looks to restore Hiawatha rail back into Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Many of you may remember the North Coast Hiawatha rail, which used to run into Missoula allowing people to travel in Montana and was shut down in 1979. Some groups, like the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, are now pushing to bring it back. One of the...
Montana Employers Found to be 3rd Worst in U.S. Hiring Struggle
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana employers are the third worst in the country in their struggle to hire and retain employees, according to a new study from the financial website WalletHub. KGVO Reached out to analyst Jill Gonzalez for the details of the study. Help Wanted Signs are Everywhere.
Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 9:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty in the area of West Broadway and was made aware that multiple 911 calls had reported a dangerous driver nearby. A white Volkswagon Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Broadway. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
montanarightnow.com
City of Missoula hires new security firm to patrol homeless sites and neighborhoods
MISSOULA, Mont. - The City of Missoula hired a new security firm, Black Knight Security, to replace the current security company, Rogers international, after the closure of the Authorized Campsite. The Missoula City Council voted to extend the contract by one month to extend security until the ACS closure, the...
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Missoula invites community to participate in public summit
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County JEDI Network is inviting community members to participate in an inaugural summit. "Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity," is an opportunity to build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems. The summit is slated for next Thursday and Friday on the University...
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Site work on Scott Street housing project set to begin
Work to lay the infrastructure needed to support a 9-acre housing project off Scott Street is set to begin this winter under a contract approved Thursday by the Missoula Redevelopment Agency.
Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital
I would like to provide the perspective of a hospital chaplain on the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, or LR-131, on the ballot this November. I served as a hospital chaplain for 12 years. On numerous occasions I was called to labor and delivery to provide support to parents facing the heart-rending situation of their […] The post Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
NBCMontana
Woman killed in Polson crash identified
MISSOULA, MT — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a head-on collision north of Polson on Thursday. The driver killed in the accident was identified as 62-year-old Colleen Kelley of Polson. There is no new information on the person hospitalized with injuries. The Lake...
Missoula Justice of the Peace Candidates Clash on Talk Back
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Running for reelection, Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show this week to take calls from listeners. Beal began by describing the role of a Justice of the Peace. “The process of running for judge is a whole...
skylinesportsmt.com
Sac State rallies for overtime win, hands Griz second straight loss in the process
The talk of an infamous replay will rule the day on Sunday and for days to come around the state of Montana. But what about everything that came before Jared Gipson’s controversial 4th down catch?. The seventh-ranked Montana Grizzlies seemed intent on mirroring the performance, game plan and style...
Comments / 0