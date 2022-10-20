ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wildcatstrong.com

Freshman volleyball sweeps Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS – The Temple freshman volleyball team traveled to Harker Heights on Friday to take on the Lady Knights. In a well played match by the Tem-Cats, Temple defeated Harker Heights by a score of 25-16, 25-17. Temple got a team high 9 digs from Madison Sapp while Ava Machuca and Maya Ramirez each had 6 digs apiece.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
wildcatstrong.com

JV Volleyball falls to Heights in three

HARKER HEIGHTS – The Temple junior varsity volleyball team traveled to Harker Heights on Friday to take on the Lady Knights. In an exciting 3 game match, Harker Heights defeated the Tem-Cats 25-13, 16-25, 25-10. The Tem-Cats were led by Naliia Solomon 14 assist, 6 digs, 3 aces and 1 kill while Mekenzie Scallions had 12 digs and 2 kills.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout

Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
LUBBOCK, TX
KTSA

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas – Our List

Ghost hunters should love some of these places to possibly capture a little paranormal action. Most of these places take some serious drive time to cross the state to get to, like Presidio La Bahia in Goliad, the Littlefield House in Austin, or the White Sanitarium in Wichita Falls. However, for us, The Grove in Jefferson, Texas is only about an hour's drive from Texarkana, is included in this list of the Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Road closures will shut down Watercrest Road through Oct. 28

KILLEEN, Texas — Drivers are being told to expect delays around the Watercrest Road area this week, as a westbound stretch of the road will be closed to traffic from Tuesday, Oct. 25 to Friday, Oct. 28. The westbound lane of Watercrest Road from Clear Creek Road to Bachelor...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
KILLEEN, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Person of interest in death of Belton toddler captured after fiery crash on I-35

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old relative in Belton, was captured in North Texas following a fiery crash on I-35. The Belton Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
BELTON, TX
News Channel 25

Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash

GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater

NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Coryell crash ends with one dead

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a call about a fatal vehicle crash on Straws Mill Rd. on Oct. 22. George Christopher Hallman,19, was driving a Nissan Altima going Westbound on Straws Mill Rd. at a high speed when his car traveled off the roadway, according to Texas DPS Troopers.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy