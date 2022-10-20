Read full article on original website
wildcatstrong.com
Freshman volleyball sweeps Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS – The Temple freshman volleyball team traveled to Harker Heights on Friday to take on the Lady Knights. In a well played match by the Tem-Cats, Temple defeated Harker Heights by a score of 25-16, 25-17. Temple got a team high 9 digs from Madison Sapp while Ava Machuca and Maya Ramirez each had 6 digs apiece.
wildcatstrong.com
JV Volleyball falls to Heights in three
HARKER HEIGHTS – The Temple junior varsity volleyball team traveled to Harker Heights on Friday to take on the Lady Knights. In an exciting 3 game match, Harker Heights defeated the Tem-Cats 25-13, 16-25, 25-10. The Tem-Cats were led by Naliia Solomon 14 assist, 6 digs, 3 aces and 1 kill while Mekenzie Scallions had 12 digs and 2 kills.
Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout
Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
Look: This Stat Shows How Lopsided Officiating Was In Texas-Oklahoma State Game
A lousy fourth quarter sunk Texas this Saturday against Oklahoma State, as Steve Sarkisian's squad gave up 17 unanswered points when it mattered most. One of the main issues for Texas this Saturday was the abundance of penalties it had. The Longhorns were flagged 14 times for 119 yards. The...
WacoTrib.com
Steel frame rises on Baylor basketball complex; garage-hotel tower to follow
The steel frame for Baylor University’s $213 million basketball complex on the Brazos River reached skyward this week as the university welcomed alumni to town for homecoming. Now the race is on to finish it in time for Big 12 conference play in January 2024. Baylor officials said the...
KTSA
Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas – Our List
Ghost hunters should love some of these places to possibly capture a little paranormal action. Most of these places take some serious drive time to cross the state to get to, like Presidio La Bahia in Goliad, the Littlefield House in Austin, or the White Sanitarium in Wichita Falls. However, for us, The Grove in Jefferson, Texas is only about an hour's drive from Texarkana, is included in this list of the Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas.
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
Road closures will shut down Watercrest Road through Oct. 28
KILLEEN, Texas — Drivers are being told to expect delays around the Watercrest Road area this week, as a westbound stretch of the road will be closed to traffic from Tuesday, Oct. 25 to Friday, Oct. 28. The westbound lane of Watercrest Road from Clear Creek Road to Bachelor...
KWTX
Bellmead man shot father-in-law five times during cookout, mother-in-law twice in the back, witnesses testify
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Johnny Alvin Wilson shot his father-in-law at least five times during a family cookout then went inside the house to reload his .38-caliber revolver and shot his mother-in-law twice in the back while she was attending to her fallen ex-husband, two of the victims’ children testified Monday.
KWTX
Firefighters in Bell County extinguish large grass fire north of Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters on Friday afternoon extinguished a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple. Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard were reportedly in the fire’s path. This is a developing story.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
KWTX
Apology over school shooter threat against La Vega ISD schools led Bellmead police to Waco man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Benjamin Lee Walton, 20, is charged with false alarm or report involving a school after he allegedly posted a threat on social media against La Vega High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The La Vega ISD Police Department and Bellmead Police Department were dispatched Oct. 18...
KWTX
Person of interest in death of Belton toddler captured after fiery crash on I-35
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old relative in Belton, was captured in North Texas following a fiery crash on I-35. The Belton Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
News Channel 25
Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash
GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
PHOTOS: F1 United States Grand Prix celebrity sightings
The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix returned to Circuit of The Americas in Austin over the weekend.
WacoTrib.com
Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater
NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
Coryell crash ends with one dead
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a call about a fatal vehicle crash on Straws Mill Rd. on Oct. 22. George Christopher Hallman,19, was driving a Nissan Altima going Westbound on Straws Mill Rd. at a high speed when his car traveled off the roadway, according to Texas DPS Troopers.
