GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have lost three straight for the first time since 2018 after a 23-21 defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders. The best panel in the business breaks down what is going on with the struggling offense , Green Bay’s secondary, and what Brian Gutekunst and company can do at the trade deadline in this week’s On the Clock.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO