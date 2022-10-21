Read full article on original website
Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: Packers at Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (3-3) get set to face the Washington Commanders (2-4), it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”. #1 Must Win?: Yes. It may be early in the...
NFL: Justin Fields, Bears score 23 straight points to beat Patriots
Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Chicago Bears beat the New England Patriots 33-14.
Bears pick off Patriots three times in Monday night beatdown
Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench on Monday night to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England. In a matchup of quarterbacks from the...
LIVE BLOG: Packers kickoff road stretch against Commanders
WASHINGTON (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers (3-3) are kicking off a three-game road stretch with battle against the Washington Commanders (2-4). The Packers lead the regular season series 20-15-1. The Packers won last season’s matchup 24-10. The team’s last win at Washington was a 35-18 victory in the...
On the Clock: Packers drop third straight
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have lost three straight for the first time since 2018 after a 23-21 defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders. The best panel in the business breaks down what is going on with the struggling offense , Green Bay’s secondary, and what Brian Gutekunst and company can do at the trade deadline in this week’s On the Clock.
