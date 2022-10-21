The Alaska Superintendents Association has named Bill Hill of the Bristol Bay Borough School District the state’s superintendent of the year. Hill grew up in Kokhanok, a village on Iliamna Lake. His family moved to Naknek in the Bristol Bay Borough when he was in high school, and he graduated in 1987. He went to college at the University of Alaska Anchorage and taught in Juneau for six years, but the Bristol Bay area has always been his home.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO