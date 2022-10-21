Read full article on original website
Alaska Corrections reports its 16th death of the year
The Alaska Department of Corrections says a 69-year-old man died in its custody on Sunday at Goose Creek Correctional Center in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Paul Allen Harris is the 16th person to die this year in the department’s custody, likely a 20-year high for deaths in a calendar year. The department does not suspect foul play and describes Harris’s death as “expected.”
AFN delegates push for measures to decrease salmon bycatch
Two resolutions brought before the Alaska Federation of Natives during this year’s annual convention called for efforts to reduce salmon bycatch for fish that return to the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers. Debate over both resolutions was contentious, and revealed a regional rift among tribes. One resolution calls on Alaska’s...
Alaska students stay steady in reading but decline in math since pre-pandemic, says national assessment
Math scores were down this year for students in Alaska from pre-pandemic 2019, according to results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress released Monday. The change in math scores mirrored a trend seen across the country. Reading scores, on the other hand, for Alaska students stayed about the same.
Bill Hill is named Alaska’s Superintendent of the Year for his work in the district he graduated from 35 years ago
The Alaska Superintendents Association has named Bill Hill of the Bristol Bay Borough School District the state’s superintendent of the year. Hill grew up in Kokhanok, a village on Iliamna Lake. His family moved to Naknek in the Bristol Bay Borough when he was in high school, and he graduated in 1987. He went to college at the University of Alaska Anchorage and taught in Juneau for six years, but the Bristol Bay area has always been his home.
Candidates for Alaska governor differ on how to handle deaths in state corrections custody
Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the state has scrutinized the cause of each of the deaths that have occurred in state Department of Corrections custody this year. But the Republican governor’s rivals, Democrat Les Gara and independent Bill Walker, raised grave concerns over the deaths at the Alaska Federation of Natives’ forum for the candidates for governor, which also included Charlie Pierce, another Republican.
Walker and Gara call on Pierce to drop out of governor’s race, Dunleavy says he’s ‘waiting for more facts’
Independent Bill Walker and Democrat Les Gara have called on their fellow gubernatorial candidate, Republican Charlie Pierce, to drop out of the race for governor, following a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Pierce on Friday. Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who has encouraged voters to rank Pierce second in the Nov. 8 election as recently as last week, has not condemned Pierce because he says he is “waiting for more facts to emerge.”
Alaska is one of 26 states that picks judges through a council. Here’s why some voters want a change.
When the framers of Alaska’s constitution were debating how the state should pick its judges, the goal was to remove politics from the process as much as possible. In territorial days, judges were political appointees named by the president of the United States, said Matt Peterson, an Anchorage attorney who’s currently teaching a seminar on the Alaska constitution.
Tune in tonight to our Debate for the State with U.S. House candidates
Alaska Public Media, in partnership with Alaska’s News Source and KTOO, presents Debate for the State 2022. • Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. • Candidates debating: U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola (D), Nick Begich (R), Sarah Palin (R) and Chris Bye (L) U.S. Senate debate. • Thursday, Oct. 27,...
Early voting in Alaska’s general election has begun
Early and absentee voting for this year’s midterm elections started Monday at city halls, community centers, churches and election offices all over Alaska. Voters will rank their favorite candidates for governor, U.S. House and Senate, and state House and Senate. They’ll also vote on a once-a-decade question about whether to hold a constitutional convention, plus whether judges on state courts should continue to hold their jobs.
Pierce confirms he’s staying in Alaska governor’s race after running mate drops out
The running mate of Republican governor candidate and former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has dropped out of the race — four days after Pierce was sued by a former assistant for sexual harassment. Edie Grunwald’s name will still appear as a candidate for lieutenant governor, on the...
More than 400 Alaskans receiving FEMA financial assistance after Merbok
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has disbursed more than $3.3 million to help Western Alaskans rebuild after ex-typhoon Merbok struck the coast a month ago. According to a recent email update from FEMA, 422 Alaskans have been approved to receive individual assistance thus far. A third of the awarded funds – $1.12 million – have gone to housing assistance while over $2.1 million has been disbursed to cover other needs, such as subsistence equipment and replace furniture.
